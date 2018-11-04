The Bahrain Tourism and Exhibitions Authority at the 85th UFI Global Congress

BTEA Director of Exhibitions and Conferences Marketing and Promotion, Mr. Fawzi Tulefat

Follow > Disable alert for Bahrain Tourism and Exhibi ... Follow >

The Bahrain Tourism and Exhibitions Authority (BTEA), as part of the strategy to further boost growth in the tourism and meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE) sectors of Bahrain, continues taking action on initiatives including infrastructure development and attendance at important global congresses and exhibitions to promote Bahrain as the tourism and MICE destination of choice.

BTEA Director of Exhibitions and Conferences Marketing and Promotion, Mr. Fawzi Tulefat, is presently attending one of the most prominent industry congresses globally, the 85th UFI Global Congress, being held at the Expoforum in St. Petersburg, Russia from 31 October – 3 November 2018. An exclusive for-members-only event, the UFI Congress is the largest yearly global meeting of exhibitions industry stakeholders where attendees gain insight on the current industry trends and challenges and topics of strategic interest for the industry players and professionals. During the Congress, regional meetings will be held to address pressing industry issues in specific regions including the Middle East and Africa where BTEA is a member. One of BTEA’s goals in its attendance in this year’s UFI Congress is to generate collaboration and explore opportunities for the new Bahrain Exhibition and Convention Centre which is planned to be completed by end of year 2020.

The tourism attractions of Bahrain and the new Bahrain Exhibition and Convention Centre will take center stage this November 2018 at the Bahrain Pavilion at the IBTM World 2018 which will be held at the Fira Barcelona in Barcelona, Spain from 27 – 29 November 2018. The BTEA, the main exhibitor, will be joined by eight (8) co-exhibitors from the business tourism and hospitality industry in Bahrain. The IBTM World 2018 is an annual global MICE industry event attended by over 3,000 organisations, over 15,000 industry professionals from over 141 countries.