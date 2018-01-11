Bahri Announces New Cost-Of-Living Allowance in Honor of Recent Royal Order

Effective January 2018, the Bahri employees working in the Kingdom will receive a monthly cost-of-living allowance over the next twelve months.

Taking its endeavors to improve employee welfare to a new level, Bahri, a global leader in transportation and logistics, has announced a new cost-of-living allowance to its staff. The move comes close on the heels of a recent Royal Order that stipulates a monthly payment of allowances to public sector employees to enable them to cope with the increase of goods and services in the Kingdom following the government’s new economic reforms aimed at achieving its goals outlined in the Saudi Vision 2030.

Effective January 2018, the Bahri employees working in the Kingdom will receive a monthly cost-of-living allowance over the next twelve months.

“As a company that champions social and economic goals of the Kingdom, Bahri is committed to supporting various initiatives of the government, and the new cost-of-living allowance is a natural response to the royal directive, which is aimed at softening the impact of economic reforms in the country. Understanding and addressing the needs of our workforce are paramount to us, and, by doing so, we are contributing toward the overall empowerment of the Saudi society. We are firm in our resolve to support the Kingdom in achieving its strategic economic goals and bolstering its pre-eminent position in the region and globally,” said Eng. Abdullah Aldubaikhi, CEO of Bahri.

It is worth mentioning that a number of private sector companies took the lead and issued the allowance for their employees to express their loyalty and support to the Royal Order.