Bahri Celebrates Saudi National Day With Participation at Event Hosted by Kingdom’s Consulate in Mumbai

Bahri, a global leader in logistics and transportation, celebrated Saudi Arabia’s 88th National Day with its participation at an event hosted by the Consulate of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in Mumbai at Trident Hotel on 24 September. The company showcased its comprehensive range of maritime capabilities and innovation-driven solutions at its stand at the event attended by H.E. Consul General of Saudi Arabia, Mr. Saad Zafer AlGarny, Vice Consul General of Saudi Arabia, Mr. Sami Yahya Tomaihi, and other high ranking officials and VIPs represnting the consulate and the Government of India.

As part of its celebration of the anniversary of the Kingdom’s unification, Bahri also organized internal events at its offices in Saudi Arabia and the UAE on September 24 & 25.

Mr. Abdullah Aldubaikhi, Bahri CEO, said: “We are proud to have taken part in the celebration of our Kingdom’s 88th National Day in Mumbai. As a fast-growing economy, India is a key focus market for Bahri and the event in the country’s commercial capital offered the company an excellent opportunity to showcase its industry-leading services and solutions. We believe events such as this provides us with an important platform to highlight the Kingdom’s growing maritime capabilities and its unrelenting pursuit of the Saudi Vision 2030. On behalf of everyone at Bahri, I would like to extend my deepest gratitude to the Consulate of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in Mumbai, for offering us this opportunity.

With its modern fleet of RoCon vessels, which can handle project cargo, ro-ro cargo, steel shipments, and containers, Bahri India caters to an impressive client base that includes major original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), such as Tata Group, Maruti Suzuki India, Mahindra & Mahindra, Hitachi, and JCB. The company is actively involved in the shipment of high and heavy equipment, serving a growing roster of clients that includes ISGEC Heavy Engineering, Crompton Greaves, Larsen & Toubro, Godrej Group, Siemens, and Thermax.

Bahri recently won the ‘Shipping Line of The Year - Break Bulk Operator’ title for the third year running at the ninth edition of the All India Maritime and Logistics Awards (MALA) 2018, the leading awards program for India’s maritime industry.