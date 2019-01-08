Bahri CEO Joins ITOPF Board of Directors

Established in 1978, Bahri is one of the world’s foremost transportation and logistics companies, playing a leading role in the transformation and growth of the global transportation industry through innovation and delivering value-added onshore and offshore services. As a global leader in the transportation and logistics industry, Bahri has six business units that include Oil, Chemicals, Logistics, Dry Bulk, Ship Management, and Data.
Bahri is the largest owner and operator of Very Large Crude Carriers (VLCCs) in the world, and the largest owner of chemical tankers in the Middle East. Presently, the company owns and operates 86 vessels, including 39 VLCCs, 36 chemical/product tankers, 6 multipurpose vessels, and 5 dry-bulk carriers with an additional 7 VLCCs on order.Less...
Contact Information:
Olaya Towers (Tower B)Floors(12-15)
Olaya District, Tahlia Road intersection with Olaya Street
P.O. Box 8931,
Riyadh 11492
Saudi Arabia