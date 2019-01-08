Bahri CEO Joins ITOPF Board of Directors

Abdullah Aldubaikhi, CEO of Bahri

The CEO of Bahri, Abdullah Aldubaikhi, has been appointed to the Board of Directors of ITOPF, the world’s largest ship owner organization providing objective advice on effective response to spills of oil, chemicals and other substances in the marine environment.

With the organization’s Board including 23 CEOs of major global tanker owners and operators, ITOPF’s efforts are aimed at improving the preparedness and response to spills of cargo and/or fuel from ships around the world.

Effective November 8, 2018, Aldubaikhi’s appointment will see him contribute his expertise and deep knowledge of the industry to enhance ITOPF’s governance, with an overarching objective of serving the best interests of shipowners and stakeholders worldwide. Aldubaikhi represents the Middle East and North Africa region in the Board of the non-for-profit organization.

“As the leading global authority on preparedness and response to spills from ships, ITOPF has been at the forefront of providing sound technical advice to tank owners and operators from around the world for five decades. I am honored to join the esteemed organization and contribute to the organization’s efforts to offer critical guidance and support to industry players that would help reduce the sector’s impact on the environment. I would also like to congratulate ITOPF on completing 50 years in 2018 and wish the organization continued success in the future,” said Abdullah Aldubaikhi.

Established in 1968, ITOPF operates internationally from London, UK, and has a 50-year history of promoting effective spill response. The non-for-profit organization has 7,900 members owning or operating 13,600 tankers, barges, LPG/LNG carriers, FPSO/FSUs or combination carriers totaling 429 million gross tonnage.