Bahri Honored With Two Titles at the Maritime Standard Awards 2018

The Maritime Standard Awards 2018 seeks to recognize the achievements of the maritime industry’s most outstanding performers across the Middle East and the Indian subcontinent.

Bahri, a global leader in logistics and transportation, has been recognized for its exceptional level of performance in the maritime business and its unmatched contributions to the industry with two awards at The Maritime Standard Awards 2018, which took place at Atlantis The Palm in Dubai on Monday, 15 October 2018.

Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed Bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, the awards ceremony saw the presence of industry stalwarts and high-profile executives.

Hisham Alkhaldi, SVP for HR & Corporate Communications, Bahri, and Khalid Alhammad, Senior Manager – Vessel Group, Bahri Ship Management, accepted the coveted titles of Shipping Company of The Year and Ship Manager of The Year, on behalf of the company.

Hisham Alkhaldi said: “We are delighted to take home the prestigious awards, which recognize Bahri’s achievements that have had a significant impact on the region’s maritime sector. These accolades are a testimony to our robust performance driven by the steady expansion of our market footprint and the continual improvement of our maritime capabilities. We believe that the Maritime Standard Awards 2018 recognition will inspire us to further enhance our offerings and unlock value to our customers and shareholders.”

“We will continue to serve as key force playing an instrumental role in the advancement of the maritime transportation sector, while remaining committed to the highest standards of customer service, safety, and environmental performance,” added Alkhaldi.

