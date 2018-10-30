Bahri Marks UAE Maritime Week With Participation in Dubai Maritime Summit and Seatrade Maritime Middle East

Abdullah Aldubaikhi, CEO of Bahri receiving the award

Reinforcing its commitment to future-proof the maritime industry, Bahri, a global leader in logistics and transportation, participated in the fourth edition of UAE Maritime Week, the Middle East’s first comprehensive maritime event, held from October 28 to November 1, 2018, in Dubai.

Hosted by the Dubai Maritime City Authority (DMCA) under the the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, UAE Maritime Week gathered a number of local, regional, and international maritime pioneers to explore current and future trends in the industry.

Abdullah Aldubaikhi, CEO of Bahri, was invited to Dubai Maritime Summit, the region's first, major maritime dedicated summit, held as part of UAE Maritime Week on 28 October. On Behalf of Bahri, Aldubaikhi accepted the ‘Dubai Maritime Innovation Award,’ which recognizes the company’s outstanding performance and contributions to the advancement of the industry.

In another major development, Bahri is showcasing its innovative and technology-driven maritime solutions at Seatrade Maritime Middle East, the region's biggest maritime exhibition, which is taking place from 29-31 October at Dubai World Trade Centre.

“Events, such as UAE Maritime Week, will help accelerate the expansion of the maritime sector, which in turn will drive growth in the regional economies, particularly in the UAE and Saudi Arabia. The two leading events provided us with an excellent opportunity to connect with our customers and stakeholders, and showcase our industry-leading maritime offerings. We will leverage insights gathered from these events to inform our future maritime logistics and transportation solutions to deliver on our short and long-term growth strategies,” said Abdullah Aldubaikhi, CEO of Bahri.

In addition, Bahri received two awards at the 15th edition of Seatrade Maritime Awards, Middle East, Indian Subcontinent, and Africa, the region's most prestigious awards, during a ceremony held at Atlantis, The Palm, Dubai, on 28 October. Abdullah Aldubaikhi accepted the ‘Shipping Company of The Year’ and the ‘Maritime Logistics Award’ titles on behalf of the company.

Aldubaikhi added: “It is a proud moment for all of us at Bahri to be recognized for the outstanding achievements we made over the past year. These prestigious awards are a testament to the organization’s commitment to our clients and team's efforts to deliver on our aspiration of revolutionizing the regional and global maritime industry. The awards will inspire us to enhance our maritime logistics and transportations solutions to cater to the evolving needs of our customers, thereby adding sustainable shareholder value and creating transformative impacts on the maritime industry.”

In 2018, Bahri was awarded ‘Shipping Line of The Year - Break Bulk Operator’ at All India Maritime and Logistics Awards (MALA), and ‘Ship Manager of the Year’ and ‘Shipping Company of the Year’ at The Maritime Standard Awards 2018.