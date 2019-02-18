Bahri Showcases State-Of-The-Art Maritime Logistics Offerings at IDEX and NAVDEX 2019

During the event

Demonstrating its commitment to advancing growth of maritime industry and improving security in logistics business, Bahri, a global leader in logistics and transportation, is exhibiting at the 2019 edition of International Defence Exhibition (IDEX) and Naval Defense and Maritime Security Exhibition (NAVDEX), which are being held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE and Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, in Abu Dhabi from 17-21 February.

H.E. Khaled Bin Hussain Biyari, Assistant Minister of Defense - Executive Affairs, H.E. General Awwad Eid Al-Balawi, Director General of Saudi Arabian Border Guards, and other officials visited Bahri’s booth during the events.

As part of its participation, Bahri is showcasing its industry-leading maritime capabilities and innovation-driven solutions at the largest defense expo in the Middle East. The company is also highlighting its Unmanned Surface Vessels (USVs) at its booth. Powered by MAP Pro technology, which transforms any vessel into an autonomous one, Bahri’s USVs are capable of numerous applications, including gathering data, surveillance, and reconnaissance. In addition, the vessels offer significant cost savings and reduce human workload in high-risk operations.

Bringing together more than 1,310 specialized companies from 62 countries, both events offer a strategic business platform for exhibitors to present their latest naval, maritime and coastal security technology, equipment and crafts, and explore partnership opportunities with local and international companies.

Commenting on Bahri’s participation, Abdullah Aldubaikhi, CEO, Bahri, said: “Events such as IDEX and NAVDEX provide a unique opportunity to gather new insights into new security technologies that can help companies thrive in a safe and secure trade. With Saudi Arabia being at the forefront of efforts aimed at maintaining stability and security in the region, maritime security is a key focus area for the Kingdom.”

Aldubaikhi added: “Bahri’s presence in IDEX and NAVDEX 2019 is part of our strategy to further strengthen our offerings to enhance the Kingdom’s maritime capabilities and support its transformation as the world’s leading logistics hub. The exhibition also provides us with an excellent platform to connect with our customers and explore new partnership opportunities that will further drive our ambitious expansion plans.”

Bahri Logistics, one of the five business units within Bahri and one of the top 10 breakbulk carriers in the world, operates six new state-of-the-art multipurpose vessels that are capable of carrying different types of cargo, including project, ro-ro, breakbulk, equipment, and container cargo.