Bahri Supports Supply Chain and Logistics Conference As Diamond Sponsor

Dr. Nabil bin Mohammed Al-Amoudi presented a commemorative plaque to Bahri, which was received on behalf of the CEO of the company by Ahmed Al-Ghaith, President of Bahri Logistics.

Reinforcing its commitment to the advancement of the maritime industry, Bahri, a global leader in logistics and transportation, supported the Supply Chain and Logistics Conference held under the patronage of Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Transportation, Dr. Nabil bin Mohammed Al-Amoudi, as a Diamond Sponsor.

Organized by the Ministry of Transportation on October 15-16 at Four Seasons Hotel Riyadh, the event brought together industry experts and top executives from major local and international companies involved in the supply chain and logistics sector to discuss the opportunities and challenges facing the industry.

Abdullah Aldubaikhi, CEO of Bahri, said: “Our sponsorship of the Supply Chain and Logistics Conference demonstrates our unwavering commitment to playing a key role in the development and growth of the maritime industry, particularly in the Kingdom. We believe the conference helped policymakers and other industry stakeholders explore the emerging trends in the logistics and supply chain business and discuss strategies to future-proof the sector. The conference was a unique plaftorm to discuss how new initiatives under the ‘National Logistics and Transportation Strategy’ are helping the Kingdom reinforce its leadership position in the regional logistics and transportation sector by leveraging the country’s unique position.”

The two-day conference focused on new local, regional and global developments that will have a direct and transformative impact on the logistics sector, highlighting emerging trends in technology and consumer needs. A number of insightful sessions and panel discussions also shed light on the state of cybersecurity in supply chain, and explored how the industry will evolve with commercial vehicles of the future and driverless trucks, as well as with the adoption of new technologies such as Blockchain.