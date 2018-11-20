Bahri Takes Home Three Coveted Awards, Hosts Customers and Partners at Annual Oil Reception

Bahri was recognized and celebrated last week with three awards at different award ceremonies in Dubai and London.

Further strengthening its standing in the maritime industry, Bahri, a global leader in logistics and transportation, recently took home three prestigious awards, including the ‘Breakbulk Operator of the Year,’ the ‘Best Talent Development Strategy,’ and the ‘Global Transporter of the Year.’ The company also hosted its customers, partners, and stakeholders at its ‘Bahri Oil Annual Reception’ on 15 November at Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach.

Bahri was recognized and celebrated last week with three awards at different award ceremonies in Dubai and London. The company received the ‘Breakbulk Operator of the Year’ award at the ‘Global Freight Awards’ during a ceremony held in London and was honored with the ‘Best Talent Development Strategy’ award at the ‘Future Workplace Awards 2018’ and the ‘Global Transporter of the Year’ award at the ‘Transport & Logistics Middle East Excellence Awards 2018’ in Dubai.

Meanwhile, more than 350 decision-makers, regulators, and key executives of local and international companies in the maritime industry were hosted by Bahri at ‘Bahri Oil Annual Reception,’ a yearly event organized since 2008 as part of the company’s efforts to ‎connect with and engage its customers and stakeholders all over the world. The reception was attended by a number of the company’s board members, namely Mr. Saleh Al-Debasi, Mr. Ibrahim Al-Buainain, Dr. Abdulmalik Al-Hogail, Mr. Khalid Al-Arifi, in addition to Bahri’s CEO, Abdullah Aldubaikhi, and other senior officials.

Aldubaikhi said: “2018 has been a remarkable year for Bahri as it recorded solid growth across its operations. It was also a rewarding year as the company was honored with several awards in recognition of its outstanding contributions to the development of the transportation industry in general as well as the global maritime transportation industry. The ‘Global Transporter of the Year 2018’ and ‘Breakbulk Operator of the Year’ awards are a testament to our constant endeavors focused on achieving excellence in our services and offerings. I would like to extend my deepest gratitude to our colleagues, customers, and stakeholders for their seamless support without which these achievements would not have been possible.”

He added: “Bahri has embarked on the next phase of its growth ‎journey, and the success of its endeavors hinges on industry collaborations and customer ‎support. ‘Bahri Oil Annual Reception’ provides us with an excellent opportunity to further ‎strengthen the relationship with our customers and partners and gain deeper insights into their ‎evolving needs and expectations.”‎

Commenting on the ‘Best Talent Development Strategy’ award, ‎Hisham Al-Khaldi, SVP for HR and Corporate Communications, Bahri, said: “Bahri’s reputation as an employer of choice is built on its commitment to the implementation of global best practices in human capital management, as well as the professional and personal development of its people. The prestigious ‘Best Talent Development Strategy’ award demonstrates the success of our Talent Management Framework, which helped us not only in attracting and retaining top talent in the organization but also in establishing a company-wide culture of continuous learning and efficient teamwork. We remain committed to supporting the overall growth and development of our employees, thereby offering increased value and returns to both our customers and stakeholders.”

Bahri has made significant progress in its vision ‎of reinforcing leadership position in the maritime transportation industry through continued fleet expansion ‎and sustained business growth, which was reflected in its solid 2018 quarterly results. ‎