Bank ABC Egypt Inaugurates a New Head Office Building in Cairo

Bahrain-based Bank ABC Group opened today its new headquarters building at the 5th settlement in New Cairo. Senior Egyptian officials, including the Central Bank of Egypt Governor, and Board members of Bank ABC attended inauguration ceremony.

The landmark building boasts an impressive façade that combines contemporary design with regional influences. The eight-story building (along with two underground), which is designed by French architecture firm Atelier Tom Sheehan & Partenaires, houses state-of-the-art corporate office space and facilities including a café with an alfresco extension, an events area and a terrace. The building’s total area is 27,000 square metres.

The new head office is environmentally friendly. A significant amount of the materials used in the construction are recyclable, and suitable plans and technologies are in place to make the building energy efficient. The new building complex provides a modern, inspiring work environment for up to 700 employees of Bank ABC Egypt.

Bank ABC Group CEO, Dr. Khaled Kawan, said that the Egyptian market is key to the Bank’s business. Our investment in a new building is testimony of the importance of this market and our plan to expand our footprint in the country, which hosts 28 branches of Bank ABC. We as an Arab banking group will continue focusing on our vision to be MENA’s leading international bank.”

Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Bank ABC in Egypt, Mr. Akram Tinawi, also stressed commitment to Egypt, as indicated in the inauguration theme Confident in the Future. “The landmark new head office building represents the Group’s confidence in the dynamism and growth potential for banking in the country. I believe the new head office will infuse new energy into the Bank and will mark a new chapter for Bank ABC in Egypt,” he said.

“Customers’ needs are changing and it is vital that our branches reflect this,” said Mr. Tinawi. “While digital services are becoming increasingly important to our customers, we continue to recognise the critical importance of human interaction, and therefore considered essential to invest in our in-branch experience.”

Located in the same new head office building is Bank ABC’s newest branch that reflects the Bank’s refreshed brand identity and new branch experience, developed by London-based Allan International. This new generation branch has been designed to address the changing ways that customers are choosing to bank.

Elegant interiors are complemented by digital touch points that support those new to internet banking, offering educational support as well as demonstrations, while especially trained staff are available to help customers with their everyday banking needs and much more.

The Bank ABC Group is a leading international wholesale bank operating from presences across MENA, Europe, Asia, USA and Brazil providing innovative wholesale financial products and services that include transaction banking, specialised finance, capital market products, financial market products, Islamic banking and real estate finance. It also provides retail banking services through its network of retail banks in Jordan, Egypt, Tunisia and Algeria.