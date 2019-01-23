Bank Al Etihad Launches Gender Diversity Management Program in Partnership With EconoWin

During the event

As part of its efforts to support women within the Bank and beyond, and under its Shorouq platform that aims to boost the economic participation of females, Bank al Etihad partnered with EconoWin, a program implemented by the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH on behalf of the German Federal Ministry of Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ).

By virtue of the partnership, Bank al Etihad became a member of the EconoWin network, which comprises a wide range of businesses driving gender diversity management in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. The Bank also received technical and financial backing, allowing it to further increase the percentage of females in leadership roles; sustain actions and projects geared towards achieving gender equality in the workplace; as well as to sustain an enabling and supportive internal environment for women, who make up nearly 50 percent of the Bank’s employees. Moreover, this step will showcase Bank al Etihad as one of the best practice companies throughout the MENA region.

This one-year project aligns with Bank al Etihad’s vision to focus on improving team satisfaction as the basis for enhancing performance and productivity. For this reason, the Bank continually strives to advocate for the empowerment of women in the workplace. Besides offering women in Jordan financial and non-financial solutions through the Shorouq platform, Bank al Etihad applies a number of practices that support its female employees. Most notably, the Bank ensures complete equality in wages, benefits, health insurance and nursery access, in addition to many other incentives that help its women employees to not only overcome challenges in the labor market, but also to invest their capabilities in elevating the national economy.

EconoWin works with more than 20 companies across Egypt, Jordan, Morocco and Tunisia to promote women employment and female talent in the labor market.