Bank Nizwa Gathers Corporate and SME Clients to Bring Islamic Finance to the Forefront in Oman

Bank Nizwa - Wholesale Banking Event Muscat 2019

Bank Nizwa, Oman’s fastest growing and leading Islamic bank, organized a special dinner event for Wholesale Banking clients in Muscat to highlight Islamic finance as the way forward for institutions, corporate and enterprises to further grow their businesses across all industries. The successful event was attended by more than 200 guests from various locations across major cities in Oman and neighboring countries representing government institutions, corporates, Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and multi-national corporations.

Hosting the event were members from the bank’s Board, CEO Khalid Al Kayed and General Manager of Wholesale Banking, R. Narasimhan among others from the bank’s Senior Management team. In addition to showcasing the wide range of innovative Shari’a-compliant wholesale banking products and services on offer, the bank’s team shared highlighted the importance and benefits of Islamic banking as a diversifying source to achieve sustainable development goals.

Khalid Al Kayed, CEO of Bank Nizwa, said, “Our goal at Bank Nizwa is to offer a corporate finance value proposition through the various tools available in Islamic finance to help our customers grow their businesses. We are honored to be the bank of choice for a diverse portfolio of clients looking to tap into investment opportunities. To help them achieve their goals, we are committed not only to deepening our product offering but also tailoring it to current needs, while also continue to champion the growth of Islamic finance for the business community across the Sultanate.”

Al Kayed, added, “The Islamic finance sector has gained significant progress in Oman, which constitutes an opportunity for corporates of all sizes to tap into this sector and achieving sustainable diversification strategies. Getting more corporates and SMEs to utilize all the banking solutions available in our industry would be a win-win outcome both for Islamic finance and the business community.”

Bank Nizwa’s wholesale banking team offers advisory services through some of the most qualified experts in the industry. The guidance coverage includes the fields of corporate banking, project finance, SME and commercial banking, global markets, government and investment banking, international banking, and trade finance.

R. Narasimhan, General Manager of Wholesale Banking at Bank Nizwa, said, “While global economic uncertainty still persists, we are looking ahead with positivity towards the market in Oman. At Bank Nizwa, we are always on the look out to partner with corporates and SMEs that appreciate customized products and services that imparts added value to the society. Another key aspect that is shaping the banking industry is technology. This is an opportunity for us to harness technology to further enhance and improve product delivery and distribution.”

Bank Nizwa is moving away from manual operations towards transaction banking, an electronic banking channel that will support online banking with advanced features specifically servicing corporate customers. Narasimhan added, “We are now looking at the next growth phase with our breadth and experience in offering Shari’a-compliant products and services to institutions, companies and enterprises to fulfill our aspiration of contributing to the nation’s progress.”

The Bank Nizwa Wholesale Banking Group provides a full suite of Shari’a-compliant products and services to meet the modern banking needs of government institutions, large corporates, project financing, and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). The bank also offers dedicated treasury, investment, international banking, and trade finance services making it the business partner-of-choice for small to large enterprises across the Sultanate. The bank also offers a wholesale banking support division, which is a customer-centric function mandated to provide excellent customer service and quick turnaround. New initiatives this year include the introduction of transaction banking and Islamic Banking for Business knowledge series. Similar client engagement and events will be organized throughout the year.