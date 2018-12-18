Bank Nizwa Unites Scholars and Industry Experts at First International Shari’a Conference

During the event

Bank Nizwa, the ‘go-to’ reference of the Islamic finance sector in Oman, has partnered with the College of Shari’a Sciences to organize the first ever International Sharia Conference. Held under the patronage of the Grand Mufti of the Sultanate, His Eminence Sheikh Ahmed Al Khalili, the event focused on the theme ‘Shari’a Sciences: Challenges and Prospects’. It saw the participation of host of Shari’a scholars, industry experts and representatives from the public and private sectors that discussed the topics related to Shari’a sciences and their effects on other sciences from an academic, research and implementation aspects.

Khalid Al Kayed, Chief Executive Officer at Bank Nizwa said, “We strongly believe in celebrating the teachings of Islam and putting them into action in our day-to-day operations. This industry event brings together and unites Shari’a scholars with the objective of highlighting the challenges and opportunities related to Shari’a sciences, whether Islamic finance, language, literature, education, society, economic, history among others, helping them to grow.”

Continuing to spread knowledge on Islamic finance and its values to every corner of the Sultanate, Bank Nizwa has consistently supported several initiatives that raise awareness on the industry. In 2017, the Bank launched the first edition of its ‘Islamic Finance Knowledge Series’ with several workshops across the Sultanate. Earlier this year, the Bank also led the Islamic Finance Knowledge Program, a joint effort with Takaful Oman Insurance and Al Kawthar Fund that saw prominent industry experts share their knowledge with various stakeholders.

Bank Nizwa’s strategy was built on innovation, service excellence, continuous development and growth. Since its inception, the bank has centered its efforts on catering to the people of Oman with an unmatchable banking experience. Introducing pioneering tools, Bank Nizwa effectively combines Shari’a-compliant products and services with today’s dynamic financial needs, leveraging the potential of the Islamic banking industry in Oman.