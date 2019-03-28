Beecell Participates in the World’s Largest Telecommunication Event

Beecell

Leading digital mobile company; Beecell, participated in The 2019 Mobile World Congress; the largest Telecommunication event in the world which was held recently in Barcelona, Spain.

Partaking in the exhibition alongside 2400 participating companies and visited by 100,000 visitors from more than 200 countries, Beecell’s main objective to participate in the exhibition was to initiate access to new markets in Africa, Asia, Europe, and South America, as well as, offer mobile billing with operators currently connected to in 22 countries in the MENA region.

Mr. Bashar Al-Hantouli, Beecell CEO, stated, “Building on the successful result we reaped in the previous year’s participation, we had the pleasure of participating again in 2019 with greater results and more

opportunities to introduce Beecell to companies around the world.” Mr. Al-Hantouli also added, “Surely the event this year was a success, and we are delighted to announce that we are signing several collaboration agreements that are serving our objectives as Beecell and more.”