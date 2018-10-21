Batelco Group’s International Subsidiary ‘Sure’ Scores High in the Cicra 2018 Customer Satisfaction Survey

Ihab Hannawi, Group Chief Executive at Batelco Group

In line with its customer centric strategy that is being implemented across all its international Operating Companies (Op Cos), Batelco Group’s ‘Sure’ subsidiary (Channel Islands & Isle of Man) has shined in the 2018 ‘Channel Islands Competition and Regulatory Authorities’ (CICRA) telecoms customer satisfaction survey. The Sure Group has received top ratings by its customers in the majority of categories, placing it as ‘the best mobile operator for overall satisfaction’ and ‘the most recommended operator in the Channel Islands’.

Ihab Hannawi, Group Chief Executive at Batelco Group, commented, “We are proud of Sure Group’s accomplishments in CICRA’s 2018 customer satisfaction survey and their year-on-year progress. At Batelco Group, our sustainable growth and value creation strategy which places optimal customer experience at the heart of our operations.”

Ian Kelly, Chief executive officer of Sure Operator, commented “We always put the customer at the centre of everything we do, and continually strive to meet and exceed our customers' expectations. This achievement comes in line with our strategic initiatives that have been implemented in order to deliver a superior customer experience.”

CICRA’s annual telecom survey rates different operators against a holistic set of categories including quality of service, reliability, value for money and customer service. The survey findings are based on data gathered in the Channel Islands and acts as a benchmarking tool, providing operators with a clear incentive to improve their service quality. The survey follows the approach used by the UK’s telecoms regulator, Ofcom and the local results are benchmarked against those achieved in the UK.