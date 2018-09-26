Batelco Group Deputy CEO Muna Al Hashemi Ranks #15 in Forbes 2018 Middle East 100 Most Influential Women

Batelco Group Deputy CEO Muna Al Hashemi

Muna Al Hashemi, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Batelco Group, has been ranked #15 in the Forbes ‘Middle East Most Influential Women 2018’. This year 2018 marks the fourth consecutive year Muna Al Hashemi has been listed on Forbes’ list. The recently published rankings are determined by the revenues of the companies, the impact of their role to driving the company’s success, as well as their overall experiences and various strategic initiatives that have led to the growth of their organisation in the past three years.

Ihab Hinnawi, Chief Executive Officer of Batelco Group commented, “Muna’s appointment in the top 20 of Forbes’ highly competitive list; is a living proof of the Kingdom’s successful progress in empowering women in Bahrain in order to build a sustainable and competitive society. Muna has been a key driver of our journey to success, leading both the development and execution of the Company’s strategies, and she has played a pivotal role in laying the foundation for digital transformation at a critical time where the telecommunications industry as a whole is being reshaped by new technology in the digital age. “

Muna Al Hashemi added: “I am honoured to be recognized among these high achievers, these women have all contributed to breaking the glass ceiling in their individual industries. It is our combined privilege as women in the Arab region to break existing gender stereotypes in the workforce, and inspire future generations to take on leadership roles, and pave the way for women to be recognized for their hard work and distinctive abilities.”

Prior to joining the Batelco Group, Muna spent three years at the helm of Batelco Bahrain’s operation as Chief Executive Officer; she is a member of the Board of Directors of Umniah, Batelco Bahrain’s sister company located in Jordan, and a Board Member of the Supreme Council for Women.