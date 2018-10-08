Bawabat Al Sharq Mall Goes Pink Raising Awareness During the Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Bawabat Al Sharq Mall is the home for a variety of brands ranging from high-end global brands to exclusive local brands. The mall hosts over 150 prime retail shops, entertainment & amusement amenities, and cafes & dining facilities spread over two floors covering 64,000 square meters of retail area in addition to the ample underground and open-air parking spaces. The mall is part of Baniyas Investment & Development Project, the mixed use complete community project which spreads over 108 hectares. Conveniently located in Baniyas City, the mall is near Mohammed bin Zayed, Khalifa City, Al Wathba and other residential communities.
