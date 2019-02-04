Bawabat Al Sharq Mall Surprises With a Great Way to Fall in Love With Abu Dhabi Promotion

Three final winners will get a two-night couple stay with breakfast at Anantara's Al Sahel Villa Resort on Sir Bani Yas Island or Qasr Al Sarab Desert Resort in the Empty Quarter.

Bawabat Al Sharq Mall, Abu Dhabi's premier family shopping and leisure destination has lined-up one of the most exciting shopping and winning experiences. During its "Fall in Love with Abu Dhabi" promotion, the mall celebrates the season of love with its shoppers by giving them chances to win from three exceptional holidays.

Three lucky shoppers who spend AED 100 at any of the outlets in Bawabat Al Sharq from 1st to 13th February will get a chance to win any one of the three unique holiday experiences. The raffle draw will take place on 14th February. Furthermore, there are loads of surprise gifts for all visitors.

Shoppers attending the raffle draw will get chances to win loads of surprise prizes which include two special Spa vouchers for a couple at the Eastern Mangroves Hotel & Spa.

The Al Sahel Villa Resort, with only 30 villas spread through lush savannah, is one of the best Abu Dhabi luxury hotels that invite guests to lose themselves to nature’s beauty. Set on Sir Bani Yas Island, a protected reserve just off the coast of Abu Dhabi, it offers a distinct escape from the world outside.

Qasr Al Sarab is located on the outskirts of Abu Dhabi in the world’s largest sand desert – the Empty Quarter. The unique resort rises up from flame-coloured dunes like a mirage, inviting adventure in the most luxurious of styles.

Eastern Mangroves Hotel & Spa combines the best of both worlds - the city's skyscrapers on one side and a tranquil expanse of mangroves that truly refreshes on the other side. Guests could use their Spa vouchers to simply relax and melt their stress away.