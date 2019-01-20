Bayt.Com Breaks New Record With 35 Million Registered Professionals

Omar Tahboub, GM of Bayt.com

Bayt.com, the Middle East’s #1 jobsite, just reported reaching a record of 35 million members in their database of job seekers and professionals. According to Bayt.com’s recent report, 16,000 job seeking professionals are now joining the jobsite every single day.

The size of Bayt.com’s database is now larger than the population of Saudi Arabia for instance. It is also three times larger than the entire population of the UAE. Based on these figures, more than 50% of the Middle East and North Africa’s online labor force now have a Bayt.com account. Recently, Bayt.com also experienced an increased activity among the 4.5 million managerial and executive talent registered on the site.

At the same time, Bayt.com reported a sharp surge in online job availability, which increased by 104% during the year 2018. This also connects to the reports on traffic and job applications on this site. Close to half a million visits are made daily to Bayt.com and north of 18 million job applications have been submitted via Bayt.com last year.

“Today Bayt.com hits a huge milestone,” said Omar Tahboub, GM of Bayt.com. “The fact that the majority of the region’s labor force trusts us with their career and actively uses our job site for finding opportunities is why we continue with our mission and dedication in the region. We want to empower more and more people with the tools and knowledge to build their lifestyles of choice. Reaching 35 million professionals and connecting them with opportunities sets our next challenge to reach and empower the rest of the MENA labor force.”

Bayt.com was founded in the year 2000; a time of very low internet penetration in the region. It expanded its operations over the years and now works with over 40,000 companies, governments, and organizations. The jobsite partners with universities and educational institutions to onboard and prepare students to join the labor force. Likewise, Bayt.com proved to be popular among the seasoned professionals, with one million director and C-level professionals being members of the jobsite.