Up & Below Unveils a New Brunch Offer at Courtyard by Marriott World Trade Center, Abu Dhabi

Delight in a lively Saturday brunch at Courtyard by Marriott’s Up and Below rooftop lounge.

Follow > Disable alert for COURTYARD BY MARRIOTT Disable alert for Marriott Follow >

Delight in a lively Saturday brunch at Courtyard by Marriott’s Up and Below rooftop lounge and relish in the ultimate dining experience with flavors from across the Caribbean region.

Tantalize your taste buds with a delicious selection of appetizers including breaded calamari with garlic, chicken tikka with mint chutney, coconut shrimps with Parchita sauce, lump crab cakes and much more. The brunch offers an A la carte choice of one main dish, followed by a variety of much-loved tarts and cakes all served at your table.

Priced at only AED 160 per person inclusive of soft beverages, AED 285 inclusive of house beverages and AED 80 for children between 6-12 years old, diners can reorder as many times as they want from 12:30 pm to 4:00 pm, whilst enjoying the newly restyled and sophisticated ambience with breath-taking views of the Abu Dhabi skyline.

All prices are in UAE Dirham and are inclusive of all applicable service charges, local fees and taxes.

Book now by calling +971-2-6982222 or by emailing courtyard.abudhabi@marriott.com

Courtyard by Marriott has nearly 1,000 hotels worldwide and the brand celebrated its 30th anniversary in 2013. For more information on the hotel visit www.courtyardmarriottabudhabi.com or call 971.2.698.2222