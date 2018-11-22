BenQ 4K Projectors Rank No.1 for 3 Consecutive Quarters in the Middle East

BenQ is proud to continue to maintain its top position in the 4K projector segment in the Middle East.

The World’s No.1 DLP projector brand, BenQ has again bagged the No.1 spot as a 4K projector brand in Middle East in Q3 at 54%* Market Share. This makes BenQ the leading brand in Middle East for 1H and Q3 of 2018 together with a massive 80%* in Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and 60%* in United Arab Emirates of market share. BenQ is proud to continue to maintain its top position in the 4K projector segment in the Middle East.



Thanks to BenQ’ s supreme product quality and unique Cinematic Color technology, the brands projectors offer long-lasting accurate colors and authentic cinema performance to end customer. BenQ has achieved the position of a market leader to become the most popular 4K projector brand across the Middle East region. Undoubtedly leading the 4K projection industry, BenQ has steadily increased their 4K model portfolio this year and now have 8 fantastic models under its belt to cater to every customer requirement & budget. TK800 & W1700 for all-purpose home entertainment, LK970, LK990, W11000H &X12000H for luxury & professional home cinema & LK952 & LK953ST to cater to various Professional AV applications requiring unmatched 4K projection quality.



Further establishing its leadership, The Good Design Award officially announced BenQ W1700 4K home cinema projector has won the G-mark Design Award 2018 with its’ sophisticated design that can easily blend in home space. Meanwhile, BenQ TK800 4K HDR home projector won the 2019 Sound+Image Yearly Award for Best AV Projector under $5000 from Australia. “BenQ will continue to embrace innovative technologies to popularize the 4K home projectors as an integral part of everyone’s home cinema viewing experience.” said Manish Bakshi, Managing Director of BenQ Middle East & Turkey.



For more information about the 4K home projectors, please visit https://www.BenQ.com/en-me/index.html



(* The market share data source by FutureSource 2018 Q3 report, the region includes Australia, Bangladesh, Egypt, India, Indonesia, Israel, Japan, Korea, Maghreb, Malaysia, New Zealand, Pakistan, Philippines, Rest Middle East, Rest of Africa, Rest of CIS, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, Thailand, Turkey, UAE and Vietnam.)



BenQ Lineup 4K Home Projectors



CinePro series - Delivers authentic reproduction of the director’s vision



W11000H 4K HDR Home Cinema Projector

4K UHD with 8.3 million pixel

Projector-Optimized HDR

100% Rec.709 Cinematic color

X12000 4K Home Cinema Projector

4K UHD with 8.3 million pixel

Advanced HLD LED light source

DCI-P3 Cinematic color

CineHome series - Brings the thrill of 4K visuals to your living room



W1700 4K HDR Home Cinema Projector

4K UHD with 8.3 million pixel

Projector-Optimized HDR

>96% Rec.709 Cinematic color

Home Entertainment series – 4K HDR Projector for immersive live sports



TK800 4K HDR Home Projector

4K UHD with 8.3 million pixel

Projector-Optimized HDR

High Brightness & Dedicated Sports Mode

