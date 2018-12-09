BIBF Students Go Cashless With 'MaxWallet' and 'BenefitPay'

Mr. Yousif Ali Mirza, Chief Executive of CrediMax and Mr. Abdul Wahed Al Janahi, Chief Executive Officer of the BENEFIT Company

CrediMax is pleased to announce its partnership with the BIBF providing MaxWallet payment solution for students. The collaboration between CrediMax and Benefit to provide a unified QR Code payment option will also allow both MaxWallet and BenefitPay users to complete payments with registered merchants through their smartphones.

The signing ceremony took place at the BIBF in the presence of Mr. Yousif Ali Mirza, CrediMax CE and Dr. Ahmed AbdulHameed AlShaikh, Director of BIBF and A.Wahid Janahi, Benefit CEO and officials from all parties.

On this occasion, Mr. Yousif Ali Mirza, Chief Executive of CrediMax said: “CrediMax has a long standing leading position and experience in providing exceptional and innovative customer service experiences for its Cardholders. This collaboration further consolidates and brings to light our vision of embracing and enabling digital transformation and delivering the best payment experiences exceeding the clients' expectations.”

Mr. Abdul Wahed Al Janahi, Chief Executive Officer of the BENEFIT Company commented: “We are excited to tie up with the BIBF and participate in the digitisation opportunity at the institute. Students will now have the option to pay for their education using their mobile phone cashlessly. This tie-up will also allow us to deepen our relationship with the education sector in the Kingdom of Bahrain.”

The BIBF’s Director, Dr. Ahmed Al Shaikh said, “We are pleased to partner with CrediMax and BENEFIT Company to provide students with easier and more convenient ways to make payments on and around campus, as we are wholly committed to support the Kingdom of Bahrain in realising its vision of becoming a cashless society.”