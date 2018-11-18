Biggest Ever Edition of ADIPEC Attracts Record-Breaking 145,000 Visitors

The number of visitors to the latest edition exceeded 145,000 comprising specialized experts and VIP visitors.

The 21st edition of the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (ADIPEC 2018) witnessed a huge participation from exhibitors and visitors, marking the biggest edition since the exhibition’s inception in the year 1984. The number of visitors to the latest edition exceeded 145,000 comprising specialized experts and VIP visitors, in addition to the participation of 2,200 exhibiting companies from 67 countries as well as 29 country pavilions.

Supported by the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), UAE Ministry of Energy and Industry, and the Abu Dhabi Chamber, the exhibition was held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre from 12th to 15th November 2018.

The exhibition was of great importance, highlighting the wise leadership’s keenness in participating in its various activities and meet with the decision makers and specialized experts representing both public and private companies operating in this vital sector. High-profile visitors to ADIPEC 2018 included H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai; H.H. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces; His Highness Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council; H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan is the Deputy Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and Minister of Presidential Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Chairman of Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court who inaugurated the exhibition and the conference held on its sidelines, and His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mabarak Al Nahyan, the UAE Minister of Tolerance, in addition to a number of Ministers and dignitaries.

On this occasion, H.E. Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Minister of State and Group CEO of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), said: “In line with the support and directives of our nation’s wise leadership, ADIPEC 2018 has achieved great success – not only in the authority, influence and expertise of ADIPEC’s speakers and wide range of rich discussion and debate, but also in the volume and importance of the agreements and projects announced.

“This year’s ADIPEC also marked a significant moment for our industry, as it refocuses its core mission as a critical enabler of the fourth industrial revolution. At ADNOC, we have defined this mission as ‘Oil & Gas 4.0’ –where we will leverage the latest technologies from artificial intelligence, big data and blockchain to ensure growing economies have the energy they need, by enhancing our operational efficiency, driving performance, maximizing profitability and empowering our people. We look forward to working with our colleagues, partners and friends in attendance this year, seizing the promising opportunities before us and accelerating our industry’s progress.”

H.E. Dr. Sultan Al Jaber praised the exceptional efforts made by ADNEC, which expertly organized and executed this year’s conference, ensuring that Abu Dhabi and the UAE remain the most important global hub for our industry, well-positioned to incubate some of the most innovative and forward-looking ideas, projects and plans to set organizational agendas for years to come.

For his part, Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Group CEO of ADNEC, said: “We are proud of the results that the exhibition has achieved in terms of number of visitors and the deals signed on the sidelines of the events, which reflect the success of ADNEC’s efforts in supporting existing exhibitions and enhancing its regional and international competitiveness, as part of its strategy to underscore Abu Dhabi's position as the region’s capital for business tourism.”

He pointed out that the success of the exhibition in its current edition will contribute to enhancing the confidence of the organizers of the events specialized in the infrastructure of our centers and the competitiveness of the Emirate to attract more leading global exhibitions and conferences, in the sectors identified in the Abu Dhabi Plan and the Emirates Economic Vision 2030.

Al Dhaheri emphasized that ADNEC is constantly working with its partners in the public and private sectors to ensure the success of all events being held in its various centers inside and outside the UAE and to organize them in a manner befitting Abu Dhabi’s global reputation and position. The overwhelming response garnered by the exhibition in its biggest edition since inception, is a result of the continues efforts of several national institutions, for which, we extend gratitude and appreciation for this constructive and fruitful cooperation.

Christopher Hudson, President of dmg: events, one of the world's leading exhibition and conference organizers, and the organizer of ADIPEC 2018, said: “We are delighted with the turnout of this year's attendees, which included over 100 Ministers, CEOs and policy makers from across the world. From the conference programme to the exhibition floor, ADIPEC 2018 reflected the UAE's and Abu Dhabi's position as a worldwide convening power for the oil and gas industry that shapes the future of the industry. We thank ADNOC for the tremendous support we received, and the great levels of cooperation from across all departments within ADNEC."

New dedicated exhibition zone focuses on digitalization

ADIPEC 2018 witnessed the launch of three new dedicated exhibition zones - Digitalization in the energy sector, Heavy Machinery and the Commercial Dive Zone. The use of modern and appropriate technologies that will help increase operational efficiency, improve performance, increase profitability in the oil and gas sector was also under the spotlight at the recently concluded ADIPEC, which reviewed the sector’s digitalization efforts.

More than 160 strategic conferences held

The ADIPEC conferences and technical sessions, created by a committee of industry experts, provided insights on the future of the oil and gas industry through a wide variety of specializations, including: Ministerial Sessions; Global Business Leader Sessions; Executive Dialogues, C-Suite Dialogues; CEO Finance Breakfasts; Inclusion & Diversity in Energy and Offshore and Marine Global Business Leader Sessions, in addition to a comprehensive technical programme. Underpinning the event’s status as a premier meeting place for companies of all sizes, across the oil and gas value chain, 42 national and international oil companies, as well as leading policy and decision makers, along with 980 speakers from around the world participated in over 160 strategic conference sessions that analyzed every aspect of the sector.

Another major highlight of ADIPEC 2018 was the closed door, invitation only roundtables hosted by the VIP members only Middle East Petroleum Club, where c-suite business leaders and influencers engaged in open dialogue with the agenda of embracing change and putting in place strategies capable of navigating critically important areas to help define forward looking business models and influence transformative strategies to steer growth across the industry, setting the agenda for the future of oil and gas.

Young ADIPEC programme

The fourth edition of Offshore & Marine exhibition, strategically co-located alongside the leading global oil and gas event, provided attendees with the unique opportunity to network and interact with the owners and operators of work boats, supply boats and drilling rigs. Meanwhile, the sixth edition of the Young ADIPEC programme, fully supported by Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK), witnessed the participation of around 600 Emirati and international high school students, to gain first-hand knowledge and insights into the many career options that are available in the nation’s vital oil and gas industry. Launched in 2013, the programme is the youth outreach initiative of ADIPEC and has hosted more than 1,900 students aged 14 to 17 in its first five years.

It’s worth mentioning that the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center (ADNEC) provides around 133,000 sqm of world-class indoor and outdoor space and waterfront areas in ADNEC Marina, capable of catering to the needs of customers, with more than 6,000 parking slots, which makes it one of the most advanced exhibition centres in the region.