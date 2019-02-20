Biolab Participates in 1st Maternal and Child Health Conference

During the event

Biolab has participated in the 1st Maternal and Child Health Conference that was held under the patronage of Her Royal Majesty Queen Rania Al Abdullah between 15-17 February 2019 at the Four Seasons Hotel, Amman. Inaugurated by H.E. Minister of Health Dr. Ghazi Al Zaben on behalf of Her Majesty Queen Rania, the conference was convened by Birth & Beyond initiative in collaboration with the Royal Health Awareness Society to contribute in designing programs and campaigns to advance the quality of health care provision in Jordan.

Biolab, the Kingdom’s leading accredited diagnostic laboratory, offering more than 700 medical diagnostic services across 17 branches, has participated in the exhibition that was held as part of the conference, with an emphasis on Janini test.

Realizing the importance of the conference topics Biolab’s CEO and founder, Dr. Amid Abdelnour affirmed Biolab’s contribution to improve maternal and child health saying, “We are proud to participate in this conference and realize the importance of maternal and child health. Through the Janini test, Biolab is offering pregnant women the latest and most advanced genetic testing that they can undertake starting from 10 weeks of pregnancy.”

The special thing about this test is that it causes no miscarriage risk on the mother nor baby as it only requires a blood sample from the mother and thus has no risk in any way. Janini is a Non-Invasive Prenatal Test (NIPT) that screens for the three most common ‘trisomy’ conditions; Down’s Syndrome, Edwards’ Syndrome and Patau Syndrome, caused by extra or missing genetic information in the baby’s DNA, in addition to the baby’s gender.

More than 300 participants and speakers attended the conference and participated in its sessions that highlighted various topics pertaining health care provision to the neonatal, pediatric and maternal population.

