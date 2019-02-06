Biolab Takes Leading Steps by Increasing the Number of Branches Accredited by HCAC

During the event

Three new Biolab branches were accredited by the Health Care Accreditation Council (HCAC) to become a total of six branches as announced today by Biolab Founder and CEO Dr. Amid Abdelnour during a launch event held by Biolab in Amman. Three previous branches were also accredited by HCAC in 2017, granting Biolab the status of becoming the first stand alone laboratory in the Kingdom to obtain such accreditation. Biolab, the Kingdom’s leading accredited diagnostic laboratory, offering more than 700 medical diagnostic services across 17 branches, attained this accreditation to fulfill its ultimate goal in providing its patients with the best laboratory and diagnostic services in the Kingdom.

Dr. Abdelnour honored the accredited branches during the event for their hard work and dedication starting with the three new accredited branches, followed by the first three branches that earned the accreditation. Biolab’s CEO and founder, Dr. Amid Abdelnour affirmed Biolab’s commitment to its patients through providing them with high quality services saying, “We are proud to announce obtaining the HCAC accreditation for three more of our branches, to reach a total of six accredited Biolab branches across the Kingdom. This step demonstrates our commitment towards our patients by offering patient-centered care with the highest standards of safety, quality, efficiency and effectiveness. We are honored to be the first independent laboratory to receive the HCAC accreditation in Jordan.”

It is worth noting that the Health Care Accreditation Council (HCAC) is Jordan and the region’s only nonprofit ISQua accredited institution dedicated to improving the quality of health care services and promoting patient safety through accreditation, consultation and capacity building.

As a regional pioneer in the field of medical diagnostics and laboratory testing, Biolab provides an extensive portfolio of more than 700 diagnostic services, catering to individuals, physicians, hospitals, and other laboratories across Jordan and the Middle East. In Jordan, Biolab operates a total of 17 branches, in key locations throughout Amman – such as Al Khalidi Street, Fifth Circle, Hay Al Yasmeen, Marj Al Hamam, Khalda, City Mall, Bayader-Wadi Seer, Shmeisani, Third Circle, Fuheis, Irbid, Tila’ Al Ali and Jubeiha. Biolab offers its patients and customers the convenience of receiving their test results online at www.biolab.jo and via its mobile application.

Along with its ISO15189 certification provided by the Jordanian Accreditation System (JAS) for quality health services, Biolab’s medical diagnostic services are accredited by the Jordanian Ministry of Health, the Joint Commission International (JCI), and the College of American Pathologists (CAP). Biolab has recently obtained accreditation from the Health Care Accreditation Council (HCAC) and has now become the only stand-alone laboratory in the region that is endorsed by four international accreditation bodies.