BisB Appoints Ameer Dairi as Chief Financial Officer

Incorporated in 1979 as the first Islamic bank in the kingdom of Bahrain, and the fourth in the GCC. Bahrain Islamic Bank (BisB) has played a pivotal role in the development of the Islamic banking industry and the Kingdom’s economy. The Bank operates under an Islamic Retail banking licence from the Central Bank of Bahrain and is listed on the Bahrain Bourse.
At the end of 2016, the Bank’s paid up capital was BD 101 million, while total assets stood at BD 1042 million. The Bank’s modern branch network comprises 5 branches, 4 innovative financial malls, and 56 ATMs located throughout the Kingdom. A steadfast focus on continuous innovation, strong corporate governance and risk management, employee development, and the use of state of the art technology to deliver superior customer service, has cemented Bahrain Islamic Bank’s position as the leading Sharia’a – compliant bank in the Kingdom.Less...
Contact Information:
Road 1708, Block 317
Building 722
Al Salam Tower
Diplomatic Area
P.O. Box 5240
Manama
Bahrain