BisB Appoints Ameer Dairi as Chief Financial Officer

As part of its ongoing efforts to develop the Bank’s talent base and build a world-class leadership team, Bahrain Islamic Bank (BisB), the leading provider of integrated Islamic banking solutions in the Kingdom, has announced the appointment of Ameer Abdul Ghani Dairi as Chief Financial Officer.

Mr. Hassan Jarrar, Chief Executive Officer of BisB, said, "I congratulate Mr. Ameer Dairi for taking up this important position in the Bank, and wish him success in his future role. His appointment comes in line with our existing framework and ongoing plans to continue to invest in and develop our Bahraini pool of talent.”

“We are pleased with the progress achieved by Mr. Dairi in the Department of Financial Supervision since he joined the Bank, and look forward to his further success in fulfilling and contributing to the Bank’s strategic goals and plans,” he added.

Mr. Dairi holds a BSc in Accounting from the University of Bahrain, and joined BisB in 2007 with over 19 years of experience in financial management at a number of commercial banks in the Kingdom of Bahrain. He is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) from New Hampshire Board of Accountancy, USA and a Certified Management Accountant (CMA), licensed by the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants, USA. He also represents the bank as a board member in Liquidity Management Centre (LMC) and Adaad Real Estate Company.