BisB Bags Another Win at the 13th Islamic Business & Finance Awards for Fastest Growing Islamic Bank in Bahrain

Hassan Jarrar, Chief Executive Officer of BisB

Bahrain Islamic Bank (BisB) has emerged a winner as the “Fastest Growing Islamic Bank in Bahrain” at the 13th Islamic Business & Finance Awards; the winners were announced at Emirates Towers Hotel, Dubai, last December 2018, attended by more than 200 Islamic bankers and financiers from around the world.

A total of nearly 8,000 votes were cast across 34 categories, which were voted for via an online poll and expert panel of judges held by CPI Financial, an organisation that monitors ground-breaking developments of banking and its digital developments, the intricacies of Islamic finance or wealth management, as well as wider overview of the finance sectors across the Middle East and Africa.

“We are incredibly honoured, to receive this prestigious award, which has cemented the Bank's regional standing as the fastest-growing Islamic bank in the Islamic banking industry in Bahrain,” revealed Hassan Jarrar, Chief Executive Officer of BisB.

“This award is another positive step towards our aim for continual growth and innovation, enabling us to maintain our leading position in the market by offering integrated financial Sharia’a compliant solutions to our customers and constantly improve our portfolio of products and services, we look forward to progressing to even greater heights through simplifying money matters,” he added.

This marks the third win for BisB, the Bank was previously awarded and recognised for their role in pioneering the Kingdom’s Islamic finance industry and contributing to the country’s digital evolution; securing both ‘Best Online Bank Bahrain’ by Global Business Outlook, and ‘Most Innovative Islamic Bank’ by International Finance Magazine in 2018.