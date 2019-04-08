BisB Is a Silver Sponsor to AAOIFI Conference

During the event

Under the patronage of the Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB), Bahrain Islamic Bank (BisB) has announced its Silver sponsorship of the Accounting and Auditing Organization for the Islamic Financial Institutions (AAOIFI) 17th Annual Shari’ah Conference, which will be held on the 7th and 8th of April at Gulf Hotel, Manama, in the Kingdom of Bahrain.

The two-days conference will discuss various vital topics related to the future of the Islamic financial banking industry as whole, including the importance of setting regulatory requirements of mandatory adoption of Shari’ah Standards by Islamic Financial Institutions (IFIs), the validation of Defective Contracts and its impact on the stability of transactions along with its modern applications, the coordination amongst Central Shari’ah Boards, Sukuk Listing in global financial markets and compatibility of listing requirements with Shari’ah Structures, as well as and various methods to assist in safeguarding institutions against the risks commonly associated with ownership in lease-to-own financing modes (Ijarah Muntahia Bittamleek.).

“We are pleased to announce our Silver sponsorship of the AAOIFI conference, an event that brings together key players and esteemed professionals from the financial banking industry and Islamic banking sector all under one roof. We look forward to further supporting various events and programs organized by AAOIFI,” said the Chief Executive Officer of BisB, Mr. Hassan Jarrar.

The AAOIFI event brings together a prominent group of Shari’ah scholars and senior representatives from Central Banks, regulatory authorities, financial institutions, accounting and auditing firms, legal firms, universities, higher learning institutions as well as key representatives from the media.