Bloom Properties to Showcase Latest Residential Developments at Cityscape Global 2018

Sameh Muhtadi, CEO of Bloom Holding

Bloom Properties, a Bloom Holding business specializing in the development of integrated and sustainable communities, has announced its participation in the upcoming edition of Cityscape Global.

At the definitive real estate exhibition, set to run from October 2 to 4, 2018 at the Dubai World Trade Centre, the developer will highlight its diverse portfolio of residential developments across Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

Sameh Muhtadi, CEO of Bloom Holding, said: “Bloom’s participation in Cityscape Global comes as part of its continued drive to promote its diverse portfolio of residential developments that has generated significant uptake from investors across the region. The event also offers us the opportunity to answer enquiries from visitors and prospective buyers about our latest offerings and highlight the evolving trends and factors that impact real estate investments regionally and internationally.”

Muhtadi added: “At Cityscape Global, we will offer investors and potential buyers an impressive line-up of residential options complete with the required services and amenities. In addition to supporting Bloom’s strategic objectives of creating integrated communities, these projects align with our commitment to enriching the lifestyles of our residents."

The key developments Bloom will showcase at Cityscape Global include Bloom Heights and Bloom Towers in Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC) and Stella Maris Tower in Dubai Marina in Dubai as well as Park View and Soho Square mixed-use developments on Saadiyat Island in Abu Dhabi.

Ideally located in the popular master community of JVC, Bloom Heights offers 686 residential units ranging from studios to three-bedroom apartments. The development benefits from easy access to all major roads and consists of two high-rise towers.

Bloom Towers, the Abu Dhabi-based master developer’s second development in JVC, features three towers with 944 units scheduled for completion in Q4 2020. The two towers allocated for sale comprise 689 contemporary studios and one-bedroom apartments with a timeless elegant design.

Situated at the southern end of Dubai Marina, the G+52-storey Stella Maris Tower comprises 313 luxury residential units ranging from one- to three-bedroom apartments, as well as four-bedroom duplexes, townhouses and penthouses. The landmark project reflects the architectural vision of Dubai Marina and offers scenic views of the marina and Ain Dubai, the tallest observation wheel in the world.

Taking shape in the university neighbourhood of Saadiyat in Abu Dhabi, Park View comprises a residential and a hotel apartment building, featuring a stylish design and architectural elements that are integral to urban upscale living. The residential building features 207 units ranging from studios to two-bedroom apartments, whereas the hospitality component includes 217 furnished and serviced hotel apartments comprising studios as well as one- and two-bedroom executive apartments.

Soho Square, another Bloom Properties development in Saadiyat, features 302 high-end residences ranging from studios to three-bedroom apartments, townhouses and a penthouse. Both Park View and Soho Square offer proximity to the New York University Abu Dhabi campus and major upcoming tourist attractions.

One of the largest and most influential real estate events held globally, Cityscape Global 2018 will draw the participation of investors, real estate developers, architects, designers and senior executives from all over the world.

Bloom Properties specializes in the development of integrated and sustainable communities that offer an enriching lifestyle and enhanced quality of life. In collaboration with premium designers and architects, the company builds a range of residential, commercial and mixed-use developments in prime locations across the UAE and the wider MENA region. Bloom Properties also provides customized leasing and property management solutions that exceed the tenants’ expectations.