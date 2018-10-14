Bloom Properties Updates Investors, Home Buyers on Status of Pipeline Developments

Sameh Muhtadi, CEO of Bloom Holding

Bloom Properties, a Bloom Holding business specializing in the development of integrated and sustainable communities, confirmed today that all its projects currently under construction are on track for scheduled delivery.

The developer revealed that work is progressing at a steady pace across various Bloom developments situated in some of the most strategic and accessible locations across Dubai and Abu Dhabi. These developments include Bloom Heights and Bloom Towers in Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC) and Stella Maris in Dubai Marina in Dubai, as well as Park View and Soho Square mixed-use developments in Saadiyat in Abu Dhabi.

Sameh Muhtadi, CEO of Bloom Holding, said: “Bloom is keen to provide its local and international investors with regular updates on the ongoing construction activities across its diverse range of developments in Abu Dhabi and Dubai. This demonstrates Bloom’s continued commitment to transparency and retaining the trust of our investors. All our ongoing developments are on track to be completed on schedule, and we are working closely with our contractors to ensure delivery to the highest quality standards.”

The developer noted that the main works of Bloom Heights and Bloom Towers are progressing steadily, and the developments are scheduled for handover in Q1 2020 and Q3 2020 respectively.

Ideally located in the popular master community of JVC, Bloom Heights will comprise 686 residential units ranging from studios to three-bedroom apartments. Benefiting from easy access to all major roads, the development will consist of two high-rise towers. During the recently concluded Cityscape Global 2018, Bloom released the second building within Bloom Heights for sale, offering 298 units.

Meanwhile, Bloom Towers will feature three towers with a total of 944 residential units including 255 units within a new building launched for sale at Cityscape Global 2018. The units range from studios to three-bedroom apartments with a timeless elegant design.

Bloom has also commenced the main construction of its flagship Stella Maris development. Taking shape at the vibrant neighborhood of Dubai Marina, the development will comprise 313 high-end residences ranging from one- to three-bedroom units, as well as four-bedroom duplex apartments and penthouses.

In parallel, work is underway on Bloom’s mixed-use developments in Saadiyat in Abu Dhabi, with Park View on track for handover in Q4 2018.

The project will comprise a residential and a hotel apartment building, featuring design and architectural elements integral to urban upscale living. The residential building will consist of 207 units ranging from studios to two-bedroom apartments, whereas the hospitality component includes 217 furnished and serviced hotel apartments comprising studios as well as one- and two-bedroom executive apartments. The show apartment is now ready to welcome visitors.

The main construction of Soho Square, another development in Saadiyat, is in full swing, and the development is set for completion in Q1 2019. Soho Square will feature 302 upscale residences ranging from studios to three-bedroom apartments, townhouses and a penthouse. Both Park View and Soho Square offer proximity to the New York University Abu Dhabi campus and major upcoming tourist attractions.

Furthermore, Bloom is gearing up for the launch of Abu Dhabi’s first-ever EDITION hotel at Bloom Marina, scheduled for completion in Q4 2018. The property will operate under the EDITION brand – the latest name among boutique hotels, created by renowned American hotelier and real estate developer Ian Schrager in partnership with Marriott International.

Earlier, Bloom opened its new school campus in Al Barsha South in Dubai with a total enrollment capacity of 4,000 students. The new facility welcomed its first cohort of students in September 2018. The 89,000 sq m campus houses two super premium K-12 educational institutions – Brighton College Dubai (BCD), a British curriculum school affiliated with Brighton College UK, and Dwight School Dubai, an American International Baccalaureate (IB) school affiliated with Dwight School New York.

Bloom Properties specializes in the development of integrated and sustainable communities that offer an enriching lifestyle and enhanced quality of life. In collaboration with premium designers and architects, the company builds a range of residential, commercial and mixed-use developments in prime locations across the UAE and the wider MENA region. Bloom Properties also provides customized leasing and property management solutions that exceed the tenants’ expectations.