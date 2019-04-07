Bloomberg Invest Abu Dhabi Convenes Government and Business Leaders on Risks and Opportunities in 2019

Bloomberg

Bloomberg Invest Abu Dhabi will once again bring together financial leaders, regulators, economists, and innovators to unpack the most significant opportunities and risks facing investors navigating geopolitical turbulence and volatile markets. The summit will tackle both regional and global issues, from diversified investing in the Middle East to the next frontier for the oil sector and opportunities in digitization, AI and cyber security.

"This region is known as an energy hub and for its geopolitics, but as the recent technology deal shows, it can be so much more," said John Micklethwait, Bloomberg's Editor-in-Chief. "Governments are seeking international investors to put money into the region as well as opportunities to invest abroad, both in the name of diversifying away from oil. I look forward to discussions on this subject and more during the summit."

Taking place at the Four Seasons Hotel Abu Dhabi on Al Maryah Island on Wednesday, April 10, the invitation-only event will be attended by CEOs, CIOs and founders of leading asset managers, private equity firms, hedge funds, banks, energy companies and government ministers. Abu Dhabi Global Market is a founding sponsor of the summit, with Mubadala Investment Company as presenting sponsor. Standard Chartered and Saxo Bank are supporting and participating sponsors, respectively. Mubadala is also the first global sponsor of the Bloomberg Invest series, which takes place in major capitals around the world.

Bloomberg Invest Abu Dhabi will feature regional and global market leaders, and senior business executives driving the financial decisions that matter the most in today’s world. Speakers at the event include:

· H.E. Eng. Suhail Mohamed Faraj Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy, United Arab Emirates

The day's discussions will be led by several of Bloomberg’s editorial team including: Nour Al Ali, Manus Cranny, Claudia Maedler, Matthew Martin, Riad Hamade and Erik Schatzker. For more information on the program and speakers, please visit bloomberglive.com; watch the Summit live at Bloomberg.com/live/Europe or enter LIVE<GO> on the Bloomberg Terminal.