BONBONÉ Takes Part in the Mediterranean Short Film Festival of Tangier

Director Rakan Mayasi's short film BONBONÉ takes part in the 16th edition of the Mediterranean Short Film Festival of Tangier, Morocco (1 - 6 October). The film continues its world tour to reap more awards from international film festivals, as the film has recently won the Audience Award and the Jury Awardfor Best Short Film at the Festival Ciné-Palestine (FCP) in Paris, France, boasting six awards from its participation in international film festivals.

Most recently, the short film won the Best Short Film Award at the 16th Festival Internacional de Cine de Almería (FICAL) in Spain, Best Short Film Awards at the Moscow International Film Festival in Russia, and the Golden Egg Award for Best Short Film at the Küstendorf Film & Music Festival in Serbia.

BONBONÉ landed its world premiere at the 42nd Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) and took part in the Dubai International Film Festival (DIFF), New York Film Festival in USA, Cork Film Festival in Ireland, and Stockholm International Film Festival in Sweden.

In less than 16 minutes, BONBONÉ follows a Palestinian inmate serving time in an Israeli jail receives a visit from his wife who devises a bold and crafty operation to fulfill their secret desires.

Written and directed by Rakan Mayasi, BONBONÉ stars Saleh Bakri, Rana Alamuddin and features Nadira Omran. BONBONÉ is produced by Groundglass235 in co-production with The Postoffice and Mad4Films, and in association with Studios. MAD Solutions is responsible for the film's distribution across the Arab world and Salaud Morisset is responsible for the international sales.

Rakan Mayasi is a Palestinian filmmaker who was born in Germany, raised in Jordan, and currently based in Lebanon. He studied filmmaking in Lebanon and then received intense film training with Iranian director Abbas Kiarostami at the Asian Film Academy in South Korea. Mayasi practiced writing and directing in Serbia, Germany, Morocco, and Egypt. In addition to BONBONÉ, he has written and directed the two short films Sea Sonata and, Roubama which screened at the Locarno Film Festival in 2012. Mayasi is currently working on his debut feature film that is based on three different stories.