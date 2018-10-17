Both the New Range Rover and Range Rover Sport Showcased at 2018 Qatar Motor Show

Qatar Motor Show

Alfardan Premier Motors Co., the official retailer of Jaguar Land Rover in the State of Qatar, has showcased both the new Range Rover and Range Rover Sport at the 2018 Qatar Motor Show. Running until 21st October 2018, the Qatar Motor Show is taking place at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center (DECC).

Conceived nearly 50 years ago for the country set to use on the estate and then drive to the townhouse, Range Rover has continuously evolved to lead the world around it, remaining the peerless luxury SUV, while the new Range Rover Sport is transformed by technology, delivering efficiency, capability and performance like never before.

Every Range Rover Sport has an enhanced design and features new consumer technology. The flagship Range Rover SVR now delivers 575PS, making it the fastest Range Rover to date. This is an SUV driven to another level of dynamic capability, with breadth of appeal and desirability like no other.

During the Qatar Motor Show, customers can benefit from unmatchable offers by benefiting from complimentary ad-ons on Jaguar Land Rover financed vehicles. The offer includes up to 5 years warranty and maintenance, 24/7 roadside assistance and up to 2 years complimentary insurance.

Commenting on the exclusive financial services offers, Samer Bou Dargham, General Manager for Alfardan Premier Motors, said: “At Alfardan Premier Motors we are dedicated to provide the very best in customer satisfaction and first-class service. These new deals mean our customers will not only drive away in exceptional vehicles but will also be able to take advantage of outstanding offers to purchase their dream cars.”

Range Rover

The exterior design of the new Range Rover has evolved, while heightened comfort and new consumer technologies have been added to the cabin.

Comfort-enhancing functions transform the travelling experience for the driver and passengers. The front seats feature 24-way movement thanks to the new seat frames, with wider and deeper foams as well as heated arm rests. In the rear a completely redesigned cabin and seating layout create a tranquil sanctuary with no compromise to the rear load space.

If you’re working while being driven, up to 17 connection points including domestic plug sockets, USB, HDMI and 12-volt are all available; 4G Wi-Fi hotspots for up to eight devices and convenient storage are all designed for the business traveller. The cabin is tailored for relaxation with luxurious seats offering 25 massage programmes thanks to Hot Stone massage technology within the seat backs.

Wider, softer seats offer sumptuous comfort. Reclining by up to 40 degrees, they make the most of the additional 186mm legroom (now 1,206mm in total) and can be deployed at the touch of button. The exemplary comfort extends to heated and cooled seats, plus heated arm, foot and calf rests. For additional convenience and personalisation, all seat functionality can be controlled via a smartphone app, whether inside or outside the vehicle.

The elegance of the interior has been elevated by the seamless integration of the most advanced infotainment system yet created by Jaguar Land Rover. Touch Pro Duo, codenamed ‘Blade’, combines two high-definition 10-inch touchscreens on the centre console working in perfect harmony. Information can be swiped from one screen to the other, making the layout highly intuitive and engaging to operate, with unrivalled functionality.

The new Range Rover has been enhanced with further technologies for greater comfort and convenience:

Gesture sunblind: opened and closed by an advanced gesture control system that senses an occupant’s hand movement. All it takes to open the blind is a rearward swipe in front of the rear view mirror, and forwards to close

Air Cabin Ionisation: uses nano-sized charged water particles to cleanse and purify the air for enhanced passenger wellbeing

Pixel-laser LED headlights: advanced technology is brighter and yet intelligently blanks sections of LEDs to avoid dazzling oncoming drivers

Activity key: customers can securely lock and unlock their vehicle without the need to carry a conventional key fob

Range Rover Sport

The exterior has evolved to harmonise and modernise the design, making the Range Rover Sport look more dynamic without changing its character.

At the front, the striking new design is enabled by intelligent Pixel-laser LED headlights, sitting alongside a redesigned grille. This is complemented by a new bumper with a more aggressive profile.

Inside the cabin the new Touch Pro Duo infotainment system, called ‘Blade’ by its developers, is the most advanced ever created by Jaguar Land Rover and is truly state-of-the-art. Two high-definition 10-inch touchscreens form the centrepiece of the minimalist cabin, blending a futuristic, elegant feel with an intuitive, engaging interface and unrivalled functionality.

In-car connectivity is enhanced with up to 14 power points, including a domestic plug socket to keep laptops and other devices topped up. The introduction of the Jaguar Land Rover Activity Key also brings new levels of convenience to the Range Rover Sport, allowing customers to lock and unlock their vehicle without the need to carry a key fob – ideal for outdoor pursuits.

The new Range Rover Sport has been enhanced with further technologies for greater comfort and convenience:

Gesture sunblind: opened and closed by an advanced gesture control system that senses an occupant’s hand movement. All it takes to open the blind is a rearward swipe in front of the rear view mirror, and forwards to close.

Advanced Tow Assist: takes care of the difficult counter-steering required to position trailers accurately when reversing. The driver can simply guide the trailer into the desired space using the rotary controller for the Terrain Response 2 system.

Pixel-laser LED headlights: advanced technology provides greater luminance and intelligently blanks sections of LEDs to avoid dazzling oncoming drivers.

Those looking for the ultimate performance SUV will relish the potent new SVR derivative, which takes the Range Rover Sport into new territory. Power is up to 575PS, delivering the 0-100km/h sprint only in 4.5 seconds (0-60mph in 4.3 seconds), while bold design revisions and the increased use of carbon fibre construction make the new Range Rover Sport SVR more dramatic, faster and more agile than before.

Visitors to the Jaguar Land Rover stand at Qatar Motor Show will also get a closer look at Jaguar’s exciting line up including the Jaguar E-PACE, Jaguar F-PACE, Jaguar F-TYPE Coupé, Jaguar XJ, Jaguar XF and Jaguar XE.

Introducing its enhanced line up at Qatar Motor Show, Land Rover will be displaying the Range Rover, Range Rover Sport, Range Rover Velar, Range Rover Evoque, Discovery and Discovery Sport.

Furthermore, visitors will get to see Jaguar and Land Rover premium lifestyle ranges of merchandise. Both collections have been carefully designed and selected with the same meticulous attention to detail that goes into designing and developing Jaguar Land Rover range of vehicles.