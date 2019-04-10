Brands for Less Brings Affordable Mid-Range Brands to Dubai Festival City Mall

Fashion Walk

Dubai Festival City Mall, the leading destination for lifestyle, dining and entertainment, is welcoming the leading off-price retailer, Brands For Less, to its exceptional retail portfolio. Shoppers can now enjoy a vast selection of branded products at affordable prices; providing mid-range fashion, accessories, toys, games and home furniture.

Headquartered in Dubai, Brands For Less is the official franchise of German brand TCHIBO and has a strong presence in the region with 53 stores across the Middle East and over 34 stores in the UAE, striving to bring shoppers the latest products at highly competitive prices. The store has gained huge success and popularity amongst consumers over the years, offering over 3,000 mid-range brands including Guess, Asics, Ralph Lauren, Coach, Michael Kors and much more.

“At Brands For Less, we aim to spark innovation in off-price retail. Our goal is to put customer delight and dynamic ideas at the heart of what we do, and ensure our audiences benefit from our competitive prices,” said Ayman Beydoun, Business Development Director at Brands For Less Group. “We are excited to be a part of Dubai Festival City Mall retail mix and we believe that our products will cater to a huge audience that has a need for mid-range products at affordable prices”

Steven Cleaver, Director, Shopping Centres Dubai, Al-Futtaim Malls added, “As the top destination for retail in the UAE, we always aim to offer the perfect shopping experience to all our customers to make sure they find exactly what they need under one roof. We welcome Brands For Less to Dubai Festival City Mall and are excited for our shoppers to enjoy a new shopping experience of indulging in mid-ranged brands at affordable prices.”

The new Brands For Less store is located at the 1stfloor and joins a host of other global and local brands at Dubai Festival City Mall offering the perfect shopping experience for everyone.