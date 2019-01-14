Bride Dubai Is Back for the Ultimate Wedding and Lifestyle Showcase at DATC From February 6 to 9

The wonderful world of BRIDE Dubai 2019 brings the latest bridal trends, affordable fashion, striking jewellery, and influencer meet-and-greets, along with health and beauty innovations to Dubai World Trade Centre.

BRIDE Dubai 2019, the Middle East’s premier wedding and lifestyle event, is back for its 22nd year, with more than 150 local, regional and international exhibitors showcasing from February 6 to 9 at Dubai World Trade Centre. The most discerning brides-to-be and lifestyle-savvy women can expect a wealth of educational, entertaining, and enriching offers. All the latest must-haves in fashion, beauty, health and luxury at the most competitive prices will be easily accessible from various specially designated zones. Tickets are now available on 800tickets.com.

Explore the various zones

Enter the magical Secret Garden, home of BRIDE Dubai’s Main Stage, located in the Bridal Zone, where fashion shows by the most sought-after designers, some making their debut this year, will unfold, along with workshops and demos by highly skilled consultants. There will also be a range of influencer and expert talks aiming to inspire visitors with real stories and useful tips, as well as special awards. In this area, guests can also witness the precision and artistry of local bakers as they decorate wedding cakes that will cater to various tastes.

The International Fashion Avenue is set to present country pavilions from the UAE, the whole GCC, China, India, Italy, Poland, Romania, Turkey, USA, and UK. Expect to be impressed by the stunning selection of dresses for the entire wedding party and for a variety of special occasions, from popular exhibitors like WM Wadha Mohammad and Dar Najd.

For those searching for sparkling savings, the Jewellery Pavilion has a spectacular array of exquisite yet affordable jewels, from the likes of Olivia Burton – Rivoli and Yessayan Jewellery. The dedicated souk gives guests the chance to try before they buy and find which precious stones perfectly match their outfit.

Additionally, the Arabic Zone offers a host of contemporary and traditional garments, along with distinctive oud scents and discounted items that marry quality with value.

From rejuvenating pamper sessions to latest technologies and secrets that promise to bring out the glow in every bride and style-focused woman, the Beauty and Health Pavilion will have everyone covered. Leading brands such as Bath & Body Works, Awad Al Qubaisi and Canadian Medical, along with many more, are sure to add their own unique touches of elegance and class to the pavilion.

The extensive selection, from bridal fashion, evening wear, cakes, photography and videography to honeymoon packages, perfumes, beauty and dental services, and so much more make BRIDE Dubai 2019 the ideal place to shop with friends, find effortless style, and take advantage of special event deals and prices only available on site.

Meet some of the region’s leading tastemakers

BRIDE Dubai 2019 also gives visitors Meet-and-Greet opportunities with some of the region’s leading tastemakers who are currently blazing a trail in the world of fashion, beauty, health and luxury. Hugely popular influencers, such as Noha Nabil, bride-to-be Dana Al Tuwarish, Latifa Al Shamsi, Al Reem Saif, and Fatma Husam, will all be in attendance, offering their expert advice and tips with the goal of empowering women, especially brides, to make their wedding and life dreams a reality.

Save if you buy your tickets now

Fancy enjoying a premium experience at BRIDE Dubai 2019? With only 300 available, this Premium Ticket comes with a host of fantastic offers:

Fast Track entry to BRIDE Dubai 2019

Seating at the Main Stage for fashion shows and beauty demos

Access to the Premium Lounge overlooking the Main Stage entertainment

A selection of hot and cold canapés and beverages in the Lounge

Priority access to express nail treatments in the Tips & Toes Nail Bar

Goodie bag full of luxury gifts and samples worth AED500

Meet and greet style icons and influencers

Goodie bags are always an exciting addition to any event and the BRIDE goodie bags do not disappoint! Here’s what to expect with a premium ticket:

Tips and Toes are gifting KIKO Nail Polish.

Lucine Lashes are providing false eye lashes.

Ghadi Sharfi Beauty are donating various gifts and discount vouchers.

La Marquise Jewellery are offering a jewellery polishing cloth and catalogue.

Bath & Body Works are giving away a fine fragrance mist.

Apple Wang are contributing crowns with crystals or pearls.

and so much more...

Be truly spoilt with all of this and more for just AED225 online (AED250 on the door).

With Standard Ticket entry, guests receive access to the Main Stage, 15% off Tips and Toes services on site and a Caffé Nero ‘Buy-One-Get-One-Free’ voucher at AED25 online (AED30 on the door).

Tickets are now available on 800tickets.com.

Get ready to enter the wonderful world of BRIDE Dubai 2019 from February 6 to 9. Doors open from 3:30pm to 10:30pm. Stay tuned for more updates across Instagram and Facebook @thebrideshow or visit www.thebrideshow.com.