BT Strengthens and Extends Relationship with NATO

BT Group is a global telecommunications services company headquartered in London, United Kingdom. It is one of the largest telecommunications services companies in the world and has operations in more than 170 countries.
BT has been serving customers in the Middle East and North Africa for more than 30 years. In 2006, Dubai was established as its sales and technical support hub for the region. In Saudi Arabia, BT operates through BT Al Saudia, a joint venture with HRM Prince Dr. Abdulaziz bin Sattam bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and a key partner to BT’s strategy in the region.
BT supplies a core set of networked IT services such as managed global IP services, unified communications and convergence services, managed security and risk resilience services, managed CRM platforms, sector-specific professional services, and outsourcing to multinational organisations and international institutions.
BT MENA currently employs over 100 ICT professionals serving more than 300 major customers in the MENA market.
In the region, BT has been successful in proactively supporting the development of its major multinational customers and in helping the fast-growing regional airlines industry expanding globally.
BT’s commitment to the region was demonstrated by the launch of its Innovation Centre in Abu Dhabi in collaboration with Etisalat and the Khalifa University.Less...
Contact Information:
EIB Bldg No 4,
Ground Floor Office No. G03,
Dubai Internet City,
PO Box 25205
Dubai, United Arab Emirates