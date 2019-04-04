BTEA Hosts International Media Representatives and Social Media Influencers to Promote the Bahrain Formula 1 Grand Prix

BTEA hosted over 45 media representatives and social media influencers during the 2019 Bahrain Grand Prix

The Bahrain Tourism and Exhibitions Authority (BTEA) hosted over 45 media representatives and social media influencers during the 2019 Bahrain Grand Prix held from 28thMarch and until 1stApril.

Formula 1 is one of the most prestigious international sporting events, hosted in the Bahrain International Circuit every year for the last 15 years; it had attracted thousands of visitors from all over the world to enjoy the thrilling and action-packed races.

The Chief Executive Officer of BTEA, H.E. Shaikh Khaled bin Humood Al Khalifa said: “We have worked in conjunction with our representative offices and tour agencies in top destinations around the world in Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, India, Russia and Kuwait to develop tourist packages to visit Bahrain during the races. We also invited a number of media representatives and social media influencers to attend the F1 races which is the most prominent event hosted by the Kingdom since 2004.”

“Hosting these representatives comes in line with our long-term strategy to penetrate new markets and to make more people of Bahrain’s history and attractive tourist destinations and tourism landmarks,” he added.

BTEA's long-term strategy aims to further develop the Kingdom's tourism sector on a regional and international level under the slogan 'Ours.Yours.', which contributes towards the Kingdom's economy and the Economic Vision 2030.