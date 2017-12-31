Burgan Bank’s Airport Branch Ready for the New Year Holiday Rush

Burgan Bank today announced that it is ready to serve its customers in its airport branch.

With the upcoming new year holiday expected to be a particularly busy period, Burgan Bank today announced that it is ready to serve its customers in its airport branch, which will be open as usual from 8:00 am to 10:30 pm on Sunday 31/12/2017 and Monday 1/1/2018 , in an effort to accommodate banking requirements for both travelers and regular customers over the season holiday.

For more information on any products or services, customers are required to contact Burgan Bank’s call center on 1804080. We take this opportunity to send our best wishes and greetings to the public.