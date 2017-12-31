Burgan Bank’s Airport Branch Ready for the New Year Holiday Rush

Burgan Bank, a subsidairy of KIPCO (Kuwait Investment Projects Company), is a regional bank with majority owned subsidairies in the MENA region. The youngest and most dynamic regional commercial bank, established in 1977, the Bank has acquired a leading role in the retail, corporate and investment banking sector through innovative product offers and technologically advanced delivery channels. Its subsidairies include Gulf Bank Algeria (Algeria), Bank of Baghdad (Iraq) , Jordan Kuwait Bank (Jordan) and Tunis International (Tunis). It has continuously improved its performance over the years by applying an extended revenue structure, good asset quality, diversified funding sources and a strong capital base. The adoption of state-of-the-art services and ground-breaking technology has positioned it as a trendsetter in the domestic market and within the MENA region. At present Burgan Bank has branches and ATMS's located across strategic locations all over kuwait.
Contact Information:
Burgan Tower,
32nd Floor,
Abdullah Al Ahmad Street,
Sharq Area,
P.O. Box 5389
Kuwait City Safat 12170,
Al Assimah,
Kuwait