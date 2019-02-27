Burgan Bank’s Airport Branch to Service Customers 24 Hours a Week

Burgan Bank

Ensuring optimal and ongoing customer service for its growing customer base, Burgan Bank announced that its airport branch will remain open 24 hours for seven days a week starting from 3 March 2019.

The service will ensure all existing and new customers have continual access to the banks operations, their accounts, as well as to new products and services. The staff at the Airport branch will be on call and available at all times to benefit its customer’s different banking requests and requirements.

To know more about Burgan Bank's latest offers, or any of its products and services, customers can visit any of the bank's branches