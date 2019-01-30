Burgan Bank’s Cricket Team Wins Prestigious Kuwait Cricket Bank League Championship Cup Trophy

During the event

Follow > Disable alert for Burgan Bank Disable alert for Al Ahli United Bank Follow >

Burgan Bank is pleased to announce its historic victory as Champion of the annual ‘Kuwait Cricket Bank League’ 2019, crediting its talented in-house Cricket team for the outstanding win. In a pulsating finals match, Burgan Bank defeated Al Ahli United Bank by five wickets, claiming the number one position.

Considered one of the top cricket championship leagues in Kuwait with ten leading banks ­­vying for the honor, part of diversified initiatives and activities organized by Kuwait Banks Club for the banks’ staff. The league aimed at encouraging sports as a gateway to maintaining a healthier lifestyle.

The Sports Committee of Burgan Bank congratulated the team on the incredible win and wished them further achievements in upcoming championships. Special mentions go to Mr. Srinath from Burgan Bank’s Phone Banking department, Wonder Bhotheju from Cards Operations and Mr. Ramez Parker from Investment Banking, who is also the leading run scorer of 2019’s championship, for their inspiring performance.

As a leading contributor to progress in society, Burgan Bank champions sports and healthy living both externally and internally and supports many dynamic health platforms to guarantee the health and wellbeing of its employees. In the wider society, the Bank is known for its support of local and global competitions through sponsorships and partnerships as it creates a healthy and positive effect on rising talents and athletes. Leading by example, Burgan Bank’s personnel strive to inspire the community to integrate sports, team spirit, and physical activities as part of their lifestyle too.