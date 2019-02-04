Burgan Bank Attends the Institute of Banking Studies Annual Graduation Ceremony Which Honors Its Employees

During the event

Burgan Bank, a leading career destination, recently celebrated the graduation of its employees during the Annual Institute of Banking Studies (IBS) ceremony that took place at the Kuwait Chamber of Commerce & Industry. Supporting up-to-date professional developmental opportunities to enable its employees to thrive in a competitive environment, the Bank congratulated each graduate on the successful completion of their certified programs.

Held under the patronage of H.E. Mohammad Yousef Al-Hashel, Governor of the Central Bank of Kuwait and Chairman of the IBS, the event was successfully orchestrated and certificates were distributed to employees who successfully completed the programs. These programs provided employees with a wide range of courses as part of their induction training course to nurture in-house talent and market skills. Additionally, Burgan Bank’s Group Chairman and Board Member of the Institute of Banking Studies, Mr. Majed E. Al Ajeel later on expressed appreciation for the banking professionals for their hard work and new achievements, characteristics that are a pivotal part of the Bank’s growth strategy.

The 2018-2019 comprehensive training schedules included specialized programs in Certified Credit Management (CCM), Advanced Certificate in Credit Management (ACCM), Certified Bank Branch Manager (CBBM), Certified Assistant Branch Manager (CABBM) and Risk Management Certification (RMC). The IBS certified programs are devised and characterized based on job-based design, rigorous administration and testing. As a result, the certificates earned by the graduates are considered a measurement of their high aptitude, talents and testimony to securing their rightful place in the dynamic world of banking and finance.

Built to advance in-house proficiency, CCM’s main objective is to prepare participants for presenting credit appraisals in a credit committee environment, while ACCM helps senior credit officers with next-level work experience on how to apply innovative financial products to the specific needs of any project. CBBM’s project purpose is to enhance their key competencies, knowledge and prepare them mentally to fulfil their role as a Retail Branch Manager. CABBM is accredited by the IFS University in the UK, which helps the Branch Assistant manager perform his /her duties in accordance to best international business practices and standards. RMC gives up-to-date knowledge and skills to create a risk professional who applies best practices to take calculated risk and not avoid risk.

Burgan Bank will continue to develop its personnel into full-fledged, experienced bankers through world-class, credible platforms that further harness their potential and maintain the highest global standards by which it operates across the Group.