Burgan Bank Celebrates Kuwait’s National Days with its Employees

During the event

In celebration of Kuwait`s National days, Burgan Bank – Internal Communication honored and shared in the country’s joy with its staff from the Head Office and their Branches.

Reflecting national pride, the Bank decorated and illuminated its main branch with the colors of the Kuwaiti flag. They also handed special gifts and badges decorated with slogans symbolic of patriotism to the delighted employees. Held under a festive spirit, the employees expressed their joy of the initiative via their respective social media channels.

Burgan Bank congratulates the residents of Kuwait on the occasion of the nationwide celebrations.