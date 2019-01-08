Burgan Bank Conducts Emergency Evacuation Drill for Staff

During the event

As part of its regular in-house safety exercise’s,Burgan Bank recently conducted a surprise emergency evacuation drill for its employees at the Head office. The evacuation, which was attended by members of Kuwait Fire Service Directorate(KFSD), helped to evaluate employee response time as well as understand potential gaps and areas for improvement.

Burgan Bank and Kuwait Fire Service Directorate (KFSD) worked together to ensure employee safety and security of internal equipment. The staff underwent comprehensive training on how to manage disasters or accidents. Part of the exercise also involved the simulation of a fire in the building & also situation where few individuals were trapped /r injured in one of the floors on the tenth floor.

Burgan Bank’s Group Chief Operations & Technology Officer, Mr. Venkat Menon said: “ By carrying out regular emergency drills, we are ensuring the protection of our staff as well as our facilities and customers confidential data. As a bank, our customers expect the highest standard of quality and reliability, hence, the bank deploys international best practice methods to ensure sustainable efficiency as top priority.”

Burgan Bank’s staff responded successfully to the mock drill and evacuated the building of all personnel on time,. The exercise was carried out under the supervision of the Director of Capital Governorate Fire Department, Colonel Ahmad Hayef Al-Rashidi, in the presence of the Officer of Fire Prevention Department of the Capital Governorate.The exercise also involved the fire teams of Al Hilali and Al Madina Fire centers, led by the Head of Al Hilali Fire center, Col. Fahad Al-Ajmi, and the Head of Al Madina Fire center, Col. Bashar Al-Nafe, where two teams were formed for rescue operations and others to fight the fire. On behalf of the bank the exercise was coordinated by Eng. Saud Abdulaziz Al Hadbah AGM Head of General Services Administration

Burgan Bank thanked the Kuwait Fire Service Directorate (KFSD) for their years of support and diligence to sharing safety precautions during these procedures. The Bank will continue to demonstrate its commitment to employee wellness and security through state of the art occupational training and learning programs.