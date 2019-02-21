Burgan Bank Conducts Successful ‘Team-Building Day’ for Employees

During the event

Burgan Bank, a leading banking institution and sought-after career destination, recently held a fun-filled day of team-building activities to enhance cross-functional communication and collaboration. The bank’s initiative aimed to elevate employee skills through innovative training techniques and global best practises in a relaxed and engaging environment. The team building event took place at Safir Fintas Hotel in Kuwait.

In an effort to boost team spirit and upgrade capabilities, Burgan Bank’s staff and leadership were inspired to work in teams, celebrate achievements together and maximize interdepartmental collaboration through a plethora of interactive activities. These activities were designed with clear objectives in mind to enable knowledge transfer, team synergy, effective listening skills, creativity, decision-making and leadership skills and the ability to work effectively under pressure.

Supported by the Group Human Resources & Development Officer - Ms. Halah El Sherbini, the bank’s initiative was held under the transformation strategy implemented in the Learning & Development department to positively impact corporate culture and overall business performance. Ms. El Sherbini commented on the success of the event: “As a dynamic institute, we strive to create an environment that encourages innovative learning experiences that pave the way for high achievers to raise the bar of excellence. By driving the organisation’s efficiency and goals through strategic planning, talent management and cutting edge methods, we hope to sustain Burgan Bank’s position as the employer of choice for the next generation of young bankers within the framework of a modern and progressive learning culture.”

Noting the positive impact of the Learning and Development department on its employees during the event, Burgan Bank’s Senior Manager of Learning & Development, Mrs. Ghada El-Kadi said:

“We are pleased to have collaborated with our long term partner, Vigor Events, in executing a well-planned and fruitful series of highly fulfilling training sessions, while building a strong sense of community. Such effective team building platforms lead to improved individual wellbeing, morale, commitment and productivity as well as higher engagement levels among employees. All these achievements will elevate the group’s performance and maintain the bank as a regional financial powerhouse. “

Always aspiring to the highest standards, the Burgan Bank brand has been created on a foundation of real values – of trust, commitment, excellence and progression. This is translated universally by the group, through the execution of its business model and ongoing initiatives that invest in its talented workforce.