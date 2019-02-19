Burgan Bank Customers Can Enjoy 10 Percent Discounts From Atyab Al Marshoud

The latest offer presents premium quality oil incenses and oudh carefully selected from the finest areas in Asia.

Ensuring its valued customers receive the best deals on popular choices and trends, Burgan Bank announced its latest partnership with leading Perfumer and Fragrance House, Atyab Al Marshoud. The latest offer presents premium quality oil incenses and oudh carefully selected from the finest areas in Asia.

Founded in 1925, the company was recently revolutionized with a dream of combining a touch of modernity to its authentic and oriental fragrances, while maintaining its luxuriance of tradition.

Burgan Bank customers can avail the 10% discounted offer by using any of Burgan Bank cards. To find out more about Burgan Bank’s latest promotions or any of its products and services, customers are urged to visit any of the bank’s branches, or contact the call center on 1804080. For more information, customers can also log onto the bank’s website on www.burgan.com.