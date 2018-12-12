Burgan Bank Employees Participate in Advance Leadership Skills in ‘Interplay’ Workshop by Knowledge Club

The bank’s staff from different departments took part in a ‘Mini-MBA-in-a-Day’ simulation to enhance decision-making skills, strategic thinking and cross-functional collaboration to ensure a dynamic and stimulating corporate culture.

Burgan Bank employees recently participated in a two-day educational workshop by leading knowledge transfer platform – Knowledge Club, aimed at sharpening leadership skills and business acumen. The bank’s staff from different departments took part in a ‘Mini-MBA-in-a-Day’ simulation to enhance decision-making skills, strategic thinking and cross-functional collaboration to ensure a dynamic and stimulating corporate culture.

Attended by business leaders from various industries, ‘Interplay’ addressed all aspects of running a successful company and the impact that business decisions have on the overall performance. Day 1 of the intensive workshop covered a full-fledged approach including setting up the company’s starting position, getting initial direction from equity investors, determining the strategy for profitable returns, followed by managing the initial impact of the decisions made and finally calculating year-end results. Day 2 looked into the future by assessing the performance of the management team, producing reliable forecasts and investor presentations.

The workshop was led by James van der Westhuizen, a trusted advisor to many public and private sector companies including MTN South Africa & MTN Group, Microsoft, PepsiCo, Saudi Basic Industries Corporation and others.

Burgan Bank has a one-year partnership with Vigor Events, a first-class innovative platform in the Middle East and North Africa that transforms the concept of educational talks into an unconventional experience. Vigor Events established the Knowledge Club in 2013, which provides participants with wide-ranging exposure to key decision-makers from diverse industries featuring real–life case studies and new best practices.

The latest sponsorship reiterates Burgan bank’s mission to elevate the standard of banking and financial practice from within by continuing to invest in its human capital to deliver excellence for its customers.