Burgan Bank Employees Successfully Conclude Participation in the ‘Productivity, Engagement & Peak Performance’ Conference

The conference is part of Burgan Bank’s one-year sponsorship of Vigor Events, founder of the Knowledge Club.

Follow > Disable alert for Burgan Bank Disable alert for Knowledge Club Follow >

Burgan Bank staff recently completed its active participation in the final event of the year by the widely popular educational platform – Knowledge Club on December 11. The bank’s middle and senior level employees learned about leading management practices and cutting-edge research to substantiate the importance of employee engagement.

Entitled ‘Productivity, Engagement & Peak Performance’, the conference addressed the art of boosting employee’s engagement levels and productivity to improve business results. During the intensive session, participants interacted with best-selling authors, international keynote speakers, and globally sought-after trainers to gain insights into the trends that affect businesses today, hands-on strategies to enhance employee engagement at a time when disengagement has become a global challenge.

The conference is part of Burgan Bank’s one-year sponsorship of Vigor Events, founder of the Knowledge Club. Through this partnership, the bank aims to drive better outcomes and deliver excellence through its new generation of leaders. The bank is keen on meeting evolving market trends through the adoption of best practices to positively impact its operational performance and create a dynamic and progressive corporate culture.

Burgan Bank employees have recently participated in a number of other high level educational programs by Knowledge Club in 2018, including workshops on ‘Decision Making Skills' and ‘Leadership Skills'. These modules, held in October, aimed to improve motivation, employee engagement, productivity and job satisfaction. In November, Burgan Bank attended a one-day seminar on the ‘Productive Leader' followed by a two-day workshop on ‘Building Skills & Knowledge in Leadership Business Acumen’ that addressed all aspects of running a successful business and the impact of decisions on the overall financial results. The program is ongoing and followed by a wide range of activities throughout 2019.

Knowledge Club was founded in 2013 by Vigor Events, to facilitate access to reputed and well- known speakers, trainers, and authors from diverse industries around the globe. It delivers high level seminars, conferences, and experiential workshops featuring real-world perspective and case studies, new age principles and guidelines that guarantee success in the long run.