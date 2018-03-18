Burgan Bank Sponsors American United School’s ‘Spirit Week’ in Kuwait

Majed Essa Al Ajeel, Chairman of Burgan Bank Group

Follow > Disable alert for American United School Disable alert for Burgan Bank Follow >

Burgan Bank, one of the highest contributors to progress in society, sponsored the “American United School” (AUS) ‘Spirit Week’, which was conducted by the Student Council Body. The sponsorship of ‘Spirit Week’ demonstrates Burgan Bank’s continued role as a catalyst for healthy social and emotional movements that empower children with rewarding experiences.

Going beyond a formal education system, children are granted the opportunity to express themselves freely and craft individual identities when exposed to different forms of learning programs. Transforming mindsets for the better, such initiatives reshape the art of schooling to build positive lifelong lessons and foster good sportsmanship under a unified goal of improving team morale for both the students and the faculty.

Burgan Bank aspires to enrich the community by broadening horizons for all age groups and adding value to society and local culture through the adoption of innovative initiatives. Through this event, Burgan Bank enables the children to celebrate diversity, creativity, loyalty through collaborative efforts and self-discovery, ultimately equipping them to lead stronger mental and emotional connections in the real world.

AUS’s ‘Spirit Week’ aimed to promote harmony among the student body and the various organizations; to maintain a better understanding between students and the faculty; to institute a better relationship between the school and the community; and to raise the standards and ideals of students themselves. The students were overjoyed with the week’s activities which involved various themed dress up days, interactive trivia’s on the school and finally, a fun filled field day of team building exercises. The annual ‘Spirit Week’ raffle was also held granting students and staff gift vouchers and bank gift cards, additionally, all proceeds from the raffle tickets sales were shared with the AUS student council to help fund future events.

Burgan Bank's support of this initiative falls under its dynamic full-fledged community program entitled ‘ENGAGE’ – Together to be the change. This program sheds light on important aspects affecting every segment of the society by promoting social welfare through educational, cultural and health driven initiatives. Burgan Bank’s approach to 'ENGAGE' begins with a vital principle that as a leading Kuwaiti financial institution, its conduct and policies should be aligned with the needs and interests of the community.