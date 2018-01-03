Burgan Bank Sponsors Kuwait’s World Wheelchair Fencing Champion for the Fourth Year

Burgan Bank, one of the highest contributors to society, is proud to announce its sponsorship of one of Kuwait’s most celebrated athletes, Tareq Al-Qallaf, who previously received a ‘sword of honor’ as the best performing global player in international championships. The World Champion in Wheelchair Fencing Titleholder has brought home more than 280 gold medals during his participation in the US Fencing Championships & the international tournaments over the past years.

The sponsorship which will be for a full year will support Al Qallaf as he prepares to compete in Copa America, Virginia in January 2018, the Pennsylvania Championship at the World Club in May followed by the US Open in September and New Jersey Copa in October.

Hessa Al-Najadah, Senior Officer - Public Relations commented, “We are honoured to be the key supporter of Kuwaiti world champion, Tareq Al-Qallaf who has a record of both local and global achievements and has contributed in raising the Kuwaiti flag high on international platforms. As the perfect example of sheer determination, Tareq has proved that a disability does not stand in the way of success thereby maintaining his title of best player every year.”

She further added that, “In line with its commitment to social responsibility, Burgan Bank will continue to sponsor talents and special abilities as well as develop their professional and personal skills to promote and encourage the rise of more Kuwaiti champions.”

Sponsoring for the fourth consecutive year, Burgan Bank believes in Al Qallaf’s drive and determination to overcome his difficulties and consistently achieve first place and maintain title of the best player. Burgan Bank stays committed to investing in local skills, overall wellbeing and national movements that ensure a healthy future for its rising stars.

Burgan Bank's support of this initiative falls under its dynamic full-fledged community program entitled ‘ENGAGE’ – Together to be the change. This program sheds light on important aspects affecting every segment of the society by promoting social welfare through educational, cultural and health driven initiatives. Burgan Bank’s approach to 'ENGAGE' begins with a vital principle that as a leading Kuwaiti financial institution, its conduct and policies should be aligned with the needs and interests of the community.