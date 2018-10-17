Burj Khalifa Illuminates in Pink to Raise Awareness About Breast Cancer

Every weekend, Burj Khalifa will feature the official colour and symbol of breast cancer awareness – The Pink Ribbon - as a mark of support to the noble cause.

UAE’s iconic Burj Khalifa will be illuminated in pink every weekend (Friday and Saturday) throughout October to honour the Breast Cancer Awareness month.

Every weekend, Burj Khalifa will feature the official colour and symbol of breast cancer awareness – The Pink Ribbon - as a mark of support to the noble cause. A short 60 seconds video on breast cancer awareness will also be played, twice daily, at 8:14pm and 9:14pm. Additionally, The Dubai Fountain too will run pink circles for 60 seconds during the duration of the show.

The breast cancer awareness month is observed to motivate women to undertake regular checks, as early detection has shown to increase treatment success rates.

What: Breast Cancer Awareness Month at Burj Khalifa

Where: Burj Khalifa, Downtown Dubai

When: Every weekend (Friday & Saturday) throughout October

Time: Twice a day, at 8:14pm and 9:14pm